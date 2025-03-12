Wendy Williams’ conservatorship and illness caused concern among her peers and fans. The concerns rose when reports stated that the former host of The Wendy Williams Show had been rushed to the hospital following a wellness check by the NYPD. However, her lawyers are now fighting back, as reports from The U.S. Sun shared that they have filed an emergency petition to have her removed from her senior living facility.

On March 11, Williams’ lawyer filed the petition after Williams passed her mental evaluation with “flying colors.” The filing described the facility as “unsafe,” and Williams had also called the facility a “luxury prison.” A source close to Williams stated, "Her guardianship attorney is filing an emergency petition today to have her moved to less restrictive alternative housing.”

“They attempted to discharge her Monday night back to the senior facility, but Wendy and her lawyer objected,” the insider continued. “Wendy's team told the hospital that their client has a fundamental human right to refuse to be discharged to an unsafe environment." Williams had lived at the facility for seven months.

Wendy Williams’ Conservatorship Caused More Tension

Image via FOX/The Wendy Williams Show

An insider close to Williams and her lawyer provided more details on the night Williams was admitted to the hospital on March 10 and alleged that her guardian tried to have her discharged back to the facility. The source also states that Williams’ guardian attorney and her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, were both at the hospital with Williams, where there was a showdown.

"Wendy's team told the hospital that their client has a fundamental human right to refuse to be discharged to an unsafe environment,” the insider said. “The guardian wanted her to be returned to the senior living facility on the locked floor, but Wendy and her attorney told the hospital she didn't want that and doesn't believe it's safe. So, the hospital kept her overnight while her attorney tries to get an alternative plan approved." The insider also alleged that Morrissey "tried to interfere with her mental evaluation," in a “crazy” showdown. However, the insider has not released more details on the allegations.

Wendy Williams’ Guardian is Under Investigation For Elderly Abuse

Image via NBC

Earlier this week, reports stated that Williams was sent to Miami to stay with her father without any money, and it is unclear how this oversight was not spotted. "During her trip to see her father in Miami last month for his birthday, the credit card given to her by Sabrina was declined and someone else had to pay for her purchases,” the insider shared. “That’s elder abuse.”

"Meanwhile, the guardian is spending all her money hiring lawyers to defend herself and squandering Wendy's money on legal fees."

Williams is set to appear on The View this week, as she will call in to speak to the panel. Her episode is expected to air on Friday, four days after begging for help with her sign from her assisted living facility. Williams’ lawyers also filed a petition to end the guardianship last month, but Morrissey’s legal team insisted that she will need another evaluation to reassess the extent of her guardianship.

