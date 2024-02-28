The Big Picture Wendy Williams was road to recovery in Florida with family, refuting misconceptions about her health and family.

Shawn Zanotti seems oblivious to Wendy's alcoholism despite being her publicist, raising concerns about her motives.

Wendy was diagnosed with alcohol-induced dementia, a curable condition. Shawn's disregard for her health is troubling.

Where Is Wendy Williams? has eradicated many long misconceptions about what has been going on in her life over the past several years. Since her conservatorship began, the narrative has always been that her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and her other family members were using her for financial gain. The Lifetime docuseriesexposed a truth-- that when she disappeared to be in Florida with her family, she was on a road to recovery. Home video footage taken by Wendy’s son, Kevin Jr., showed her eating, looking healthier, and, more importantly, her mental faculties seemed to be coming back to her. After seeing this in the documentary series, how could anyone possibly think her family wasn’t acting in her best interest?

The beginning of the docuseries puts a lot of focus on Wendy’s manager, Will Selby, who is very focused on reviving Wendy’s career. Later on, they also introduced Wendy’s new publicist, Shawn Zanotti. Shawn is a pretty well-known public relations professional in LA. She represents a variety of athletes and entertainers under her own company, Exact Publicity. Unlike Will, who is a jeweler turned manager, Shawn does have media experience. She is also an author, having written several books focused on self-empowerment or public relations tips and tricks. The biography on Exact Publicity’s website for Shawn is long and thorough, going through every single one of her credentials as well as the multitude of other projects she has going on under her company’s banner. Despite the laundry list of extra projects and activities on her resume, Shawn’s presence in the documentary series felt strange.

Her introduction showed her being verbally berated by Wendy as she attempted to do things for her. She smiles brightly when asked by the producers about how she feels when Wendy yells at her, saying that it’s all a part of the job and that she doesn’t take it seriously. And, unfortunately, the yelling and berating aren’t the only thing Shawn was okay with Wendy doing.

Shawn Zanotti Is Seemingly Using Wendy Williams

There is something off about the relationship between Wendy and her new PR rep, Shawn. Unlike Will, who agrees with the family about Wendy’s drinking, Shawn expresses zero concerns about it. She told the documentary producers that she felt that Wendy handled herself well and didn’t have a problem. Even when Shawn whisks Wendy to LA for a meeting with NBC, she still allows her to drink. Shawn’s enthusiasm comes off initially as foolishness, but a deeper look into it raises some dark questions.

Shawn’s Exact Publicity bio says, “She’s a firm believer that success relies heavily on clients’ success. Shawn focuses on intricate brand development, media training, damage control and prevention, and more. Her vision and determination makes for an environment where clients find family attention to career assistance and guidance.” Damage control is a huge aspect of being a publicist, and there is no way that Shawn hasn’t seen Wendy in a barely functional state if she’s been her publicist for more than a year.

Related Top 10 Wildest Moments From 'The Wendy Williams Show,' Ranked ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was arguably one of the most controversial yet beloved talk shows. Here are the top 10 wildest moments on the show.

The meeting with NBC was never going to be good because of Wendy’s mental state. Wendy says at one point during an interview with the producers that they were in Miami when they were in LA. When the producers brought this point up to Shawn, she brushed it off like she brushes every other issue with Wendy off. As a publicist, Shawn should want Wendy to be as healthy and functional as possible. Wendy’s manager, Will, does his best to curb her drinking, but Shawn allows it.

Wendy’s family divulged in the docuseries that Wendy was diagnosed with alcohol-induced dementia. Unlike other cases of dementia, alcohol-induced dementia can be cured if they stop drinking and immediately focus on a healthier lifestyle. The fact that Wendy was getting back to normal in Florida and getting treatment in rehab is proof that she can come back to being the healthy Wendy fans love. Shawn’s willful ignorance of Wendy’s alcoholism and condition was incredibly troubling to watch. She disregards the family’s desire to stop Wendy from drinking, despite boasting about “family-attention” to their career.

The focus on Wendy’s family stealing from her is seemingly untrue, and as her publicist, one would think she’d ensure the narrative would help her client, not hurt her. And blaming Wendy’s family, especially her only child, is something she would not want. The producers asked if Shawn was hoping to become Wendy’s manager, and while she didn’t specifically say yes, she also added that she was already doing the job a manager would do. It seems incredibly suspicious, at least from the viewers’ perspective. Whatever Shawn’s truth may be, here is hoping that seeing the full docuseries has changed her perspective on Wendy’s health.

Where Is Wendy Williams? can be streamed on Lifetime.

Watch On Lifetime