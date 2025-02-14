American former broadcaster Wendy Williams is opening up about her relationship with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr after calling him out for financial mismanagement. The Wendy Williams Show host initially talked about her strained relationship with Kevin in her documentary, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy. According to Wendy, her bank flagged unauthorized withdrawals from her account. The TV host believes that her son, along with others, has a role to play in her financial troubles which triggered her guardianship. Speaking to Harvey Levin, through a phone call, Wendy explained her son's involvement in accessing her money. "My son, you know, he overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. You understand he overstepped his boundaries, and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it." But despite their fallout, she is looking forward to reconnecting with him.

During her recent appearance on the 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos, Wendy shared that she was going to Miami soon to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday. The TV personality admitted that this would mark her first opportunity in a long time to socialize outside of her assisted living facility. When asked if she was going to feel awkward interacting with her son after everything, Wendy clarified that she was looking forward to spending time with him. Kevin, on the other hand, maintains that he has done nothing wrong and apologized to the judge for his past financial mistakes. However, as reported by TMZ, the guardianship judge was not convinced that he could ensure his mother’s financial safety. As stated in the legal documents:

“The court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn’t willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation.”

Wendy Williams Feels Like She Is in Prison

TMZ’s Saving Wendy explores Wendy’s life under her highly restrictive guardianship. The former radio DJ is currently in a New York City assisted living facility, where she has been confined to her room on the 5th floor. Wendy describes feeling like she lives in a prison and revealed that she is only allowed to leave under strict supervision. She has no internet access and is allowed no visitors or phone calls.

Wendy’s guardian has claimed that she is permanently disabled because of a condition called Frontotemporal Dementia, which only deteriorates over time. However, Wendy’s recent sobriety and apparent improvement in cognitive function have led many to question whether her guardianship is necessary at all. Harvey and Mark reported that they spent hours talking to Wendy on the phone and that she was completely lucid and back to her old self.

During the latest episode of IMPACT x Nightline: What’s Happening with Wendy Williams?, the American media personality rejected all claims about her mental health. The episode shed light on Wendy’s desire to take control of her own life and debated whether she was truly incapable of managing her affairs. Wendy questioned her alleged dementia diagnosis and asked “How do you prove it by keeping me locked here?” The episode also featured interviews with Wendy’s brother, Tommy Williams, and close friends, including Jason Lee and Sunny Hostin. TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy is now streaming on TUBI. Where Is Wendy Williams can be streamed on Philo.