The Big Picture Will Selby prioritizes Wendy's career over her health in the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams?

Wendy's family believes her team hinders her recovery for monetary gain.

Alcohol-induced dementia affects Wendy's behavior, and her team pushes her to work despite her condition.

Wendy Williams’ mysterious health issues captivated and confused her fans long before she was removed from The Wendy Williams Show in 2022. Now, thanks to Lifetime’s new documentary series Where Is Wendy Williams? fans are getting an inside look into her life. According to a logline provided by the network, the docuseries: “Tells the story of former television host and radio star Wendy Williams’ journey to resurrect her career.” This journey to resurrect her career may have been the reason for filming, but the true story goes much further than a simple resurrection.

Wendy’s team is headed by her manager, Will Selby. Will was a celebrity jeweler when he first met Wendy in 2020 after she commissioned a few jewelry pieces from him. There were rumors that the two were dating, rumors that she addressed and denied on her show. In June 2022, news broke that Will was acting as Wendy’s new manager and that a podcast revival of her career was in the works. Fans were certainly hopeful about Wendy’s return, as the news surrounding her life was so muddled and confusing. On the other hand, industry professionals were incredibly skeptical of the news. Shortly after Wendy announced that Will would be taking over as her manager, a source shared with Ok! Magazine, “This is career suicide. After getting pushed out of her own TV show, Wendy should be working with the best in the business to try and make a comeback. Instead, she has hired the guy she bought earrings and rings from…Wendy has always had questionable judgment about the people she surrounds herself with, but hiring her jeweler as her manager has even shocked people who have known her for a very long time.”

Will was thrilled to share the news of the new partnership, announcing The Wendy Experience Podcast, which he also claimed had guests lined up and waiting back in 2022. Despite the excitement, plans for the podcast were derailed when she went into rehab for the second time the same year. To this date, no episodes of The Wendy Experience Podcast have been released. WIll not only lacks the management experience, but also the moral compass of someone dealing with the struggles Williams battles daily.

‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Puts Will Selby’s Machiavellian Tendencies on Full Display

Niccolò Machiavelli is an Italian philosopher most known for his book, The Prince, which was written in 1513. The book is about leading and ruling, and concepts from it eventually bled into the world of psychology. According to Psychology Today, Machiavellianism is “A personality trait characterized by manipulativeness, deceitfulness, high levels of self-interest, and a tendency to see other people as means to an end. People who display especially elevated levels of Machiavellianism—referred to by some psychologists as ‘high-Machs’—lack empathy and take a cynical, unemotional view of the world, and their primary interests center on power and status, and they’ll do whatever is necessary to achieve their goals.” To a person with a Machiavellian viewpoint of the world, people could easily become pawns in their pursuit of fame and money. So, what does this have to do with Wendy Williams?

The one thing that every viewer of the Lifetime documentary can see is that Wendy is in pain. She goes in and out of lucidity in the episodes, and her family’s desperation for her to come home to heal is heartbreaking. Will Selby, however, feels that Wendy is ready to work and is determined to make sure that she does. There is a specific moment during the second episode in which the producers ask if Will feels that Wendy is healthy enough to go back to work. Instead of answering yes or no, he rebounds the question right back to the producers. He never says yes or no, only that Wendy feels ready, and therefore she is ready. Despite this, he spends the majority of the docuseries honing in and focusing on keeping her from drinking. He divulges in the docuseries that he goes through her apartment every morning to look for alcohol to dispose of. It’s clear that he agrees with her family that she should not be drinking, especially considering the footage of the time before the conservatorship hearing. She was getting healthy with her family, and she looked like herself and sounded like herself. A manager should want their client to be in their best shape.

Will Selby and Her Guardian Are Standing In the Way of Wendy Williams' Health

It’s clear that Will wants Wendy to be successful again, but her health seems to be coming in second to that desire for the former talk show host to be successful. The family divulged in the docuseries that she was diagnosed with alcohol-induced dementia and that there was no way she was capable of working anymore. Will’s fixation feels like it's less about her health and more about making sure she is functional enough to work. Her alcoholism is what is making her mental capacity deteriorate, and rather than put her in a situation where she has no access to alcohol, he just cleans her apartment out every morning and yells at her for drinking when he isn’t around. He comes off as caring, but his behaviors point more to his desire to make money. She is very visibly not well in the documentary. He treats Wendy’s outbursts as if she is a spoiled brat when, in fact, they are a symptom of her illness.

According to Healthline.com: “Symptoms of alcohol-related dementia include issues with memory (especially your ability to form new long-term memories, focus, and concentration, problem-solving and planning, goal-setting, decision-making, organization, motivation, emotional control [and] physical balance, even when not drinking.”

The horrible way she’s treating people in her random outbursts is not who she is: this is seen when her driver is talking about how she’s changed since her health began to decline. The people in her life who love Wendy want her to stop working and heal. The problem is that her team seems to have drilled into her head that working is the best thing for her. Not only that, but it's clear that Will has a friendlier relationship with Wendy's court-appointed guardian than her family, putting her into another medical facility and providing little to no information to her family. Will Selby claims to be Wendy’s friend, but instead of doing what’s in her best interests for her health, he is focused only on restarting her career so she can see great success. A success that, if achieved, he’d be able to take 100% of the credit for.

Where Is Wendy Williams? can be streamed on Lifetime.

