The Big Picture Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell are teaming up again for a thrilling new drama series, Snatchback.

The show follows a team of elite operatives on daring missions to rescue hostages in exotic and dangerous locales.

Fans can expect intense action and suspense as the team ventures into treacherous territory to save lives.

It’s been almost a decade since the world saw the famous Prison Break brothers Lincoln Burrows, played by Dominic Purcell and Michael Scofield, portrayed by Wentworth Miller, on small screens, seeing as the Fox drama wrapped in 2017. However, Variety has confirmed that the duo is set to return together to TV as stars in an upcoming series, Snatchback, which is in development at Universal Television. The new project will also see Scott Rosenberg as writer and executive producer, while Purcell executive produces through HopeTown Entertainment.

According to the official logline for Snatchback, the series, inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field to date, “follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet.” Such a description is sure to keep fans in suspense as they eagerly count down to its premiere date, which is yet to be revealed.

Not only is this project a surprising delight to diehard fans of the Prison Break brothers, but it is also a pure thrill for HopeTown Entertainment. Tish Cyrus-Purcell, founder of HopeTown and wife of Purcell, expressed this sentiment while also showering the featured talents with praise, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals. Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team.”

What Have The Talented Duo Been Up To?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Purcell and Miller led Fox’s Prison Break for four seasons from 2006 to 2009, followed by The Final Break, a TV movie that concluded the series before a revival was ordered. Season 5, comprising nine episodes, then aired on Fox in 2017. Besides Prison Break, the actors both appeared in The CW Arrowverse series The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, with Miller playing Leonard Snart (Captain Cold) and Purcell playing Mick Rory (Heat Wave).

Over the years, Purcell and Miller have kept busy with multiple projects, showcasing their acting prowess in style. Purcell, repped by UTA, has appeared in Blade: Trinity, Killer Elite, Blood Red Sky and Straw Dogs. Also, he is set to lead the Paramount and Republic Pictures movie Cassino In Ischia. On the other hand, Miller’s credits include Law & Order: SVU, The Loft, The Human Stain and Madam Secretary. Additionally, as a screenwriter, the actor worked on the Park Chan-wook-directed thriller Stoker. He is repped by Buchwald.

While no release date has been announced yet for Purcell and Miller’s Snatchback, stay tuned to Collider for future information. In the meantime, catch up on all seasons of Prison Break on Hulu.