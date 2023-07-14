After three seasons on HBO, drag makeover docu-series We're Here is changing up its lineup of hosts, as Season 4 will feature an all-new set of queens. Since its debut in 2020, the show has been led by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 winner Bob The Drag Queen, Season 10 and All Stars 6 finalist Eureka, and Seasons 2, 3, and All Stars 3 contestant Shangela. Taking over from the trio will be Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, Season 12 winner and All Stars 7 contestant Jaida Essence Hall, and Canada's Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka. Details for the shake-up are yet to be confirmed, but the report of the change comes from Entertainment Weekly following allegations of sexual assault, which were levied against Shangela.

The show would see its three drag queen hosts journey across America, visiting small towns within the country's most conservative regions, in order to empower residents with drag makeovers, in preparation for a one-night-only show. In its first three seasons, We're Here would go on to win two Emmy Awards from three nominations, winning for Outstanding Costumes and Outstanding Makeup.

While praised for its relevance to rising social concerns, the show was met with backlash from conservative groups as LGBTQ+ people face growing anit-Queer sentiment across the country, both socially and politically; Season 3 of the show saw the queens face off against protestors, while this year saw an increased number of anti-drag bills arise in states such as Tennessee, North Dakota, and Texas. Of the growing backlash, We're Here co-creator Stephen Warren said "they're more vocal and more visible in their hatred. There's a brazenness to it that we didn't really experience to a large degree in the past."

Shangela Faced Allegations of Sexual Assault

Image via HBO

We're Here host and Dancing With the Stars finalist Shangela, a.k.a Darius Jeremy "DJ" Pierce, was last year met with multiple allegations of misconduct including one instance of reported rape, as outlined in a lawsuit filed by 39-year-old Daniel McGarrigle, who had worked as an assistant on HBO's docuseries. The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles County, alleges that 42-year-old Pierce raped McGarrigle in February 2020, after the show wrapped production on its "Ruston, Louisiana" episode. Pierce responded to the allegations in a statement saying:

They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community... An external investigation into this embittered individual's claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: It has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed.

Buckingham Television issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times which claimed it had been made aware of a complaint in the summer of 2021, of an event which was alleged to have taken place in 2020, but stated "Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously," and having "immediately launched an investigation" it was "concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations."

Season 4 of We're Here does not currently have a release date.