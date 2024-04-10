The Big Picture Season 4 of We're Here premieres April 26, focusing on underrepresented regions facing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

New celebrity drag queens have taken over, emphasizing the importance of making drag visible in the face of adversity.

We're Here showcases the power of drag as an art form to unite diverse communities in celebration of LGBTQ+ pride.

With a new crop of queens leading the charge, the award-winning series We're Here is back on Max for an all-new Season 4 on April 26th. With RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, and Sasha Velour at the helm, the season of the reality series is aiming at regions where drag has been under attack. The brand-new trailer proves this will be a dramatic and heartbreaking season.

Originally premiering in 2020, We're Here is a documentary-style series that follows a group of established drag queens who travel across the United States where they recruit locals to participate in a one-night-only drag show. Through stories about individuals and the community as a whole, the heartwarming series hopes to unify people from all walks of life by celebrating a beautiful art form championed by the queer community. We're Here has been the recipient of the Peabody Award for entertainment, as well as countless GLAAD Media Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Even With New Faces, 'We're Here' is the Same Great Show

The mission of spreading love through the art of drag across small-town America is back as a brand-new trailer for We're Here is, well, here! The season will focus solely on two communities, helping participants put together a drag show while examining the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that has impacted the country. The trailer exposes the risks of being out and proud in the American South all while trying to film this show, as the queens are warned that they may be arrested should they continue with their performance. With individuals shown believing LGBTQ people are part of a "religious cult," this season of We're Here is diving deep into the dangers of how certain members from the communities of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma are targeting queer individuals. The importance of this season is on full display as Priyanka exclaims, "Because they tried to cancel Pride, it's important that we make drag a spectacle. We're not hiding, we're not going anywhere."

As officially revealed through the Season 4 trailer, We're Here is under new management. A new set of celebrity drag queens have taken over the We're Here journey. Taking over for Season 1 through 3's Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela are RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, and RuPaul's Drag Race legend Latrice Royale. While there is no new and official indication as to why there was a cast change, it will still be the brilliant series viewers have previously loved.

With drag becoming a welcome mainstream art, We're Here is a celebration of what viewers typically see on RuPaul's Drag Race put into practical use. We're Here is one of the most important programs on television, and based on the Season 4 trailer, it will continue to prove why documenting this dramatic journey is important for the overall conversation in this country, and around the world.

We're Here Season 4 debuts on MAX on April 26th. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now!

