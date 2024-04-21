Thanks to the success of shows such as RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Me to Dinner, the worldwide appeal of drag shows has shot through the roof, with societal barriers and old-fashioned views slowly being broken down. However, there is still much more work to do, with the trio of queens on HBO's We're Here proving that across three successful seasons.

The most recent season, Season 3, was the most triumphant yet, with Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O'Hara guiding the series to two Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and a GLAAD Award for "Outstanding Reality Programming", as well as many other honors. With that in mind, there was no doubt that a fourth season would be greenlit, although the original trio have all now been replaced by four different icons of drag. With bigger boundaries ready to be broken, and the fight for freedom and acceptance in the face of bigotry still sadly as important as ever, We're Here's role in our modern television landscape is more poignant than ever before. Here is a look at everything we know about We're Here Season 4 so far.

We're Here officially returns to our screens on Friday, April 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This date also marks the release of the new Paramount+ Sonic-based series Knuckles, as well as the premiere of the Disney+ docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi story.

Where Can You Watch 'We're Here' Season 4?

Just like all three previous seasons, We're Here Season 4 will air exclusively on HBO, with streaming available via Max. If you fancy catching up on all the We're Here content released so far in time for the fourth season, all episodes are currently available to stream on Max.

Watch the Trailer for 'We're Here' Season 4

Whilst also introducing fans to the brand-new set of hosts, this trailer, released on April 9, immediately paints the picture of what lies ahead for viewers, with the new foursome of drag icons ready to take on some of the country's most divisive communities. "Our survival is at risk. We have to stand up", are words uttered in the trailer, ready to leave a feeling in the pit of your stomach akin to that of a true-crime documentary. Clearly, this trailer shows that We're Here isn't just intent on providing glamor and entertainment, but also a window into the sad reality that still affects millions of members of the LGBTQIA+ community to this day. Touching and tender, this trailer has the power to bring a tear to the eye, which suggests that a box of tissues might be a necessity once the full season airs.

Who is in the Cast for 'We're Here' Season 4?

The biggest change heading into We're Here's fourth season is, of course, the shake-up of the central queens, with four new faces taking on the challenge of bringing drag to the masses after accusations of sexual assault were made against former host Shangela. These new faces are:

Sasha Velour

Artist, activist, and actor on both stage and screen Sasha Velour is perhaps best known as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9. Having performed for over a decade, Velour's experience in the drag community makes her the perfect choice to join We're Here for Season 4.

Jaida Essence Hall

One of drag's most famous queens, Jaida Essence Hall didn't just win the twelfth season of RuPaul's Drag Race but also competed in the seventh season of the All Stars spin-off. Hall has also toured the world, with performances as part of ensembles including Werq the World, Drive N' Drag, A Drag Queen Christmas, and, remarkably, as a featured performer in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show.

Latrice Royale

Latrice Royale's beloved career includes a run in the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as appearances on the first and fourth seasons of the All Stars spin-off. Not just a famous face, Royale also has a successful music career, with several EPs and singles being met with plenty of praise.

Priyanka

Having had an on-screen career for much of her life, Priyanka is certainly worthy of her spot in this four, with her biggest triumph coming as the first-ever winner of Canada's Drag Race in 2020. Despite only starting as a drag performer in 2017, Priyanka has more than earned her stripes with multiple television appearances and even a musical career to boot.

What is 'We're Here' Season 4 About?

Promising to be the most daring, dangerous, and important season of the series to date, We're Here Season 4 is turning things up a notch by entering some of the most anti-LGBTQIA+ communities on a mission to change minds. Season 4 sees the hosts visit Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as some nearby towns, with these places specifically chosen due to their recent attempts to cancel Pride events and push anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation.

Frankly, being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in these areas is met with daily ridicule and potential violence, with one person in the aforementioned trailer mentioning how they had a bullet fired into their house for simply partaking in drag events. With tensions seemingly higher than they were when this series began, We're Here are choosing to fight harder than ever and combat the burning bigotry that sadly grips many portions of the country. Beyond this, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Latrice Royale, and Jaida Essence Hall will, of course, be bringing glitz and glamor to an otherwise grim reality, with their penchant for dazzling dresses and iconic performances ready to light up even the darkest of rooms.

Who is Behind 'We're Here'?

Created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, We're Here has been executive produced by the likes of the aforementioned pair, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble, with direction and executive production provided by Peter LoGreco. Music for the series has been largely provided by Duncan Thum, with Doug Matheson the editor of Seasons 3 and 4.