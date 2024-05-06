The Big Picture We're Here Season 4 addresses political threats against drag queens and transgender individuals in Tennessee, shedding light on ignorance and misconceptions.

Unlike prior seasons, the show stays put in Murfreesboro to create lasting change, showing that transforming communities requires time, understanding, and education.

Finding drag daughters in conservative areas proves challenging, highlighting rejection faced by queer individuals and the importance of chosen families.

The Season 4 premiere of We're Here kicked off with Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Sasha Velour crashing a seemingly straight dive bar in Tennessee with a lip sync performance that did not get a welcome reception. It's a precursor to what they'll experience during their time in town. Less than 24 hours there, they were hurled the F-word slur. How the state has treated drag artists and transgender individuals from a political perspective became the focal point of the premiere, setting up the rest of the season. Meeting a plethora of individuals from all walks of life, the conversation has been opened up for the queens and the community to find a middle ground through education and acceptance, with discussions of parenting a queer and transgender child as a Christian singer, running for office as a drag queen, and transitioning in the South take the spotlight in the premiere.

Unlike previous seasons, We're Here Season 4 is staying put in the communities they are helping. In the first three seasons, the original hosts, Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O'Hara came to a town, met the community, put willing participants in drag to help display an important message, and left to head to their next destination. This time, We're Here is staying, for now, in Murfreesboro and the surrounding towns as the community truly needs their help. With Pride being canceled in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the trio had a lot more work to do than a one-and-done experience. The importance of this draws into the fact that things cannot and will not change overnight. We're Here is proving that it takes a village to enact change.

'We're Here' Addresses the Canceled Pride Celebration in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

This season of We're Here started their journey in Tennessee. As the first state to attempt to outlaw drag, all eyes turned to just how horrendous this would be for the LGBTQ+ community. On the surface, the attempted drag ban was a way to censor what was perceived as adult entertainment in public, but how it would have been imposed would have been a direct attack on trans individuals. With a good majority of individuals unaware of the difference between drag entertainers and transgender individuals, everything got lumped together, and the target was broad and dangerous. So We're Here is off to the rescue.

The community at the focus at the start of the season was Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Nestled about 30 miles away from Nashville, the predominantly conservative town reflected the fear of the unknown. As revealed in the episode, Murfreesboro gained headlines for canceling Pride. Through the perspective of Norm, he shares that he doesn't believe that the town is changing for the better. It's revealed that for 20 years, he has been doing drag for 20 years under the name Veronica Page. Not having a gay model growing up, he wanted to be one for someone else. He believed that drag was his chance to change the world. Through a failed attempt to run for a political seat in town, he faced the wrath of the community as he experienced a bullet through his home. Showing the exact location, wall and lamp included, this terrifying experience has stayed with him.

The police were not on his side, stating that it must have been a stray bullet, as, if he was a target, his house would have been sprayed with bullets — Tennessee's public servants failed him when he needed them most. He then shared that at a previous Boro Pride, he had a wardrobe malfunction that went viral. While he admits he didn't handle the situation properly on stage, it was blown out of proportion. Using both events as proof, Norm felt that he was the reason why Boro Pride was canceled. Working with Sasha Velour helped him find inner peace, teaching him that his advocacy is truly his superpower.

Through Norm's story, it becomes clear that he is an anomaly. As much as people want to speak out and bring change to the community, there is a lot of fear of backlash. Through a conversation at a local restaurant, the queens sat down at a table with a pageant coach and a former pageant girl with four daughters. When asked if they would ever attend a drag show, both women said they would. However, the mother of four said she might attend with her girlfriends but would certainly not take her daughters as she believed drag was solely adult entertainment. Here come the queens to try and expand the conversation and politely push back with a follow-up question.

After linking drag and child pageantry through glitz, glitter, and makeup, Sasha questions the women about what the difference would be. Is there even a difference? The mother of four was not only tongue-tied, she backed off without an answer. Through this simple conversation, We're Here is able to engage in a conversation that many are unsure how to approach. The beauty of this program is the hard conversations are brought to light in a respectful and enlightening manner. It has allowed its viewers to discuss child pageantry and drag through a lens that may help those who oppose drag to hopefully see it differently. We're Here is not accusing anyone of having a homophobic view, but they're alerting the naysayers that their vantage point is skewed.

Finding Drag Daughters on ‘We’re Here’ Is Not As Easy as It Seems

The trio of queens seeks out finding their drag daughters as they learn the struggles of living in fear in a place where queer individuals don't feel welcome. For Priyanka, finding a drag daughter is not as easy as it seems. The show takes the queens to a baseball game where viewers are introduced to Brian. He is there, in a Pride shirt, to sing the National Anthem. He was an active professional baseball player who came out as gay, but now aspires to be a country star. While he's meant to be Priyanka's makeover subject, he backs out of the experience. After this rejection, the queens head to another baseball game to find someone willing to get into drag, but Priyanka continues to face rejection. Everyone likes the idea of drag, but no one wants to actually put the lashes on.

As Priyanka reveals, searching for someone to work with reflects the rejection queer people face throughout their lives. We're Here has viewer appeal because it's loose connection to RuPaul's Drag Race. By having hosts that viewers are familiar with, they can connect to the dialogue that they are having on We're Here. When Priyanka shares the connection of rejection to this experience, she's not necessarily discussing it in terms of the world of dating — that is a universal theme all humans have experienced. She is referring to the rejection of queer individuals from their families. Just as Drag Race celebrates, the LGBTQ+ community is all about chosen family. When someone is cast out by their blood family, they often find a group of individuals like them. Their chosen family becomes their safety.

As revealed by Maleeka of Shelbyville, she feels safest at home with her chosen family. Her journey on the show was to help discuss the difference between being a trans woman and breaking the stigma of what it means to be a trans person and a drag queen. As she reveals, the word "passable" was a word created out of fear. As someone at the start of their transition, she needed to look female presenting to prevent backlash from the conservative community. Her story was heartbreaking. But what's more heartbreaking is that her experience in the Bible Belt is not unique.

There are so many other individuals who can relate to her. After attending her mother's funeral with makeup on, the response from her family was negative. She spiraled, which led her to a life of sex work. This path got so dark for her that her friends requested her location to track her for her own safety. We're Here documents these stories for their viewers to share with those who need to hear them. Whether it's to tell them they're not alone or to help educate someone who needs to learn about other people's perspective, We're Here is doing the hard work that needs to be done.

'We're Here' Tackles Important Issues Head-On

We're Here introduces the viewers to a man named Bradford. He is a big, burly, bearded man who is a musician with a conservative fan base. However, the Old Hickory native is the father of a queer daughter and a transgender son. It's common to hear that a father living in the South with such a specific family might reject their children, but Bradford doesn't care what his fans may think. He loves his children. His open mind is something beautiful to see — and he is open to the We're Here experiment. He is going to be Jaida's drag daughter, up for a gender-flippery performance at the pop-up open stage drag show the queens are putting on.

Ultimately, Bradford channeled his inner Sasha Fierce, his own words, and turned into Wynonna Dudd, a bearded queen who took the stage to perform an original song for his children. Bradford's story on We're Here brings the hope that the viewers deserve to see. No matter where they live, there are parents like Bradford who are accepting of their children and their truth. Watching Bradford's family affected by watching their dad put himself out there, fearless of the backlash, was something quite special. Bradford is a beacon of hope for other parents with LGBTQ+ children. He is willing to ensure his children are safe and feel welcome in their own home. Like Norm, Bradford may be an anomaly in his community. Hopefully, his time on the show will allow others like him to open up and educate them about the importance of family and love.

At the start of the Tennessee story, the queens put themselves in the line of fire. Jaida, Priyanka, and Sasha planned to go to the State Capitol in drag. They are warned that they might face a threat as drag was on the verge of being illegal and are rejected upon arrival. While they did not get a chance to meet Governor Bill Lee, they had a photo op with Representative Justin Jones, who infamously was part of the "Tennessee Three" alongside Representative Gloria Johnson and Representative Justin Pearson. This was a triumphant moment that proved there are legislators looking out for the queer community. Even if the queens showed some trepidation, getting into drag at this moment in time proves the power of fearlessness and the importance of making your voice heard. We're Here is more than a queer-centric documentary reality show; it's easily one of the most important television programs today. And this is just the beginning.

We're Here Season 4 streams new episodes every Friday at 9:00pm on Max in the U.S.

