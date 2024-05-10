The Big Picture We're Here Season 4 highlights that drag and wrestling share parallels, creating a new perspective on the art of drag.

Inclusive storytelling through drag helps battle misconceptions and foster change.

The comparison between drag and wrestling can lead to a new understanding and appreciation for drag.

We're Here is doing the good work that needs to be done. And it's been a journey. Priyanka has finally found herself a drag daughter! And they happen to be a queer wrestler! We're Here is showcasing how a predominantly masculine-dominated sport has more intricacies that mirror drag. There is a dance to wrestling. There are theatrics to wrestling. And it's the same in the art of drag. Pinpointing how something that is lauded by a mostly straight fan base with very little pushback can help the argument as to why drag is not as an indecent art as the community as a whole sees it. The second episode of We're Here's fourth season explores a new perspective of how drag can be discussed through the sport of wrestling. It's all an illusion!

For We're Here's fourth season, three new hosts take the reign of helping communities learn about the struggles of the LGBTQ+ through the lens of drag. Drag Race stars Jaida Essence Hall, Priyanka, and Sasha Velour start their journey in the suburbs of Nashville, Tennessee, where the rights of LGBTQ+ community are under attack. Unlike previous seasons, Season 4 will remain longer in Tennessee as their battle is much bigger than before. The community of Murfreesboro, Tennessee has canceled Pride. Even worse, the town has introduced a law that prohibits indecency. As the queens soon learned, the definition of this law is quite vague and near impossible to police. With roadblocks in their way, the queens are still there to meet individuals whose lives, journeys, and experiences can make an impact on the community at large. As the first episode showed, not every one is eager to get into drag. But Priyanka found her perfect drag daughter match!

'We're Here' Introduces a Queer Wrestler Who Defies the Odds

After being rejected by a baseball player, Priyanka brings the girls to another sporting event. But this scene is much different than the ballpark. The queens are heading to the wrestling ring where they are about to meet an anomaly. And they go by the name Princey. But in the ring, ladies and gentlemen, it's Pha'nesse! Sporting a blue and pink uniform, Pha'Nesse is a pro wrestler in the middle of Tennessee. And they're simply fabulous! In an audience packed with wrestling fans, the queens bear witness to something that may come as a complete shock: the crowd loves Pha'Nesse. They are a staple in this community. No matter the person behind the persona, Pha'Nesse is a star!

When the queens meet Princey following the show, they learn that aside from being a part of their tribe, there are a lot of parallels between them as a wrestler and the hosts as queens. Princey has an on and off-stage persona. On stage, with the lights on, Pha'Nesse is outwardly exuberant and lively. But outside the ring, shy Princey comes into play. As one of the few wrestlers to wear makeup that is reminiscent of drag, Princey shares that they don't feel like themselves when they're not in the makeup and outfit. And just like that, the first parallel between wrestling and drag is made. Many drag artists have an on and off-stage persona, feeling like different people when the drag is on.

Princey is excited to show Priyanka the world of wrestling by taking her to a training session where she meets their trainers and the person who made the ring Princey trains at, Brian. By learning a few moves, Priyanka sees there is a choreography to pro wrestling. She's seeing firsthand how what she does is so close to what Princey does. Princey shares that the acceptance of queer people in wrestling is getting better because of people like Brian. Princey reveal that wrestling saved their life. They found solace in a community where they felt accepted. Princey shares that they have fans who support them because they are 100% confident in what they do. The stories of a queer wrestler and a queer individual who turns to drag are hauntingly similar. Everything about both is performative. It's rooted in creating a character who tells a story. One involves moving your mouth to another person's music, while the other involves body slamming to the ground. On the surface, they don't seem similar, but through Princey and Brian, Priyanka is learning that her experience mirrors Princey's.

Princey Wouldn't Be Pha'Nesse Without Allies

Following Princey's session with Brian, Priyanka is eager to learn more about this big, burly macho man who has taken a protégé in a queer man. Heading to Smyrna, Tennessee, Priyanka is welcomed into Brian's home. At the ring, Princey reveals that they'll go wherever they need to go wrestle. And that includes the backwards hillbilly towns where they may not be safe, which Brian finds incredibly brave. The bond between Princey and Brian is incredibly important because knowing the audience that he pulls in, Brian has his own bravery within. He was quite touched hearing Princey's story about how wrestling saved them. He finds it cool to hear someone like Princey has found happiness because of something he built. And thus, he'll do anything for them.

Brian is quite aware of his place as an ally. In Tennessee, he feels that his life is sometimes threatened as an ally, exponentially more the louder he is. He regales Priyanka with a story about how an entire town wanted to hurt him for standing up against homophobic slurs. Priyanka knows how important Brian is to the community at large. It's time for a big ask. Brian is asked to do drag at their upcoming drag show. A straight white man in drag would be major to see. At first, Brian seems to be on the fence. He knows the risk of doing this, but as Priyanka puts it, it's just like being a wrestler. It's putting a persona on, just trading it for wigs and a lash! Brian says they have the potential to be the protectors and allies to institute change, so he's in! Priyanka now has two drag children! This man, with his whole livelihood on the line, is willing to do something out of his comfort zone because of the inspiration of a queer colleague. We're Here's got the power to make magic happen.

Often, the argument against drag is the fear of indoctrinating children. When it's compared to the world of children's beauty pageants, many try to avoid finding any similarities. Now having the lens of pro wrestling and how eerily similar they are at its root, We're Here has brought a perspective that can be celebrated and shared as a teaching tool. There is a very limited crossover when it comes to the audience for drag and wrestling. One is inherently LGBTQ+ centric, the other is hetero-centric. And yet both audiences cheer on an illusion. If this comparison can be brought to the masses, perhaps a new understanding of the art of drag can be championed. Thank you We're Here for illuminating us all once again.

We're Here Season 4 streams new episodes Fridays at 9:00pm. All episodes are available to stream on MAX.

