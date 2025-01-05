There's bad news for fans of Ted Lasso and Rachel Green. We're the Millers, the 2013 comedy starring Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston, will be leaving Netflix on January 31. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Central Intelligence), We’re the Millers stars Sudeikis as David Clark, a small-time drug dealer forced into a high-stakes smuggling operation. To avoid suspicion while transporting a massive shipment of marijuana across the Mexican border, David recruits a "family" to join him on his RV trip.

His fake family includes Rose (Aniston), a no-nonsense stripper posing as his wife; Kenny (Will Poulter), an awkward teenager standing in as their son; and Casey (Emma Roberts), a teenage runaway playing their daughter. The movie was a surprising smash hit at the box office, and earned over $270 million off a much smaller budget. It's one of the better R-rated comedies of the 2010s. Also, if you're so inclined, head to YouTube and you can check out one of the most iconic bloopers in modern movie history as the cast pranks Aniston.

Is 'We're the Millers' Worth a Watch?

We think so. Collider's review of the movie was slightly critical of the amount of cursing that was injected into ordinary sentences, but credited the film for overcoming it with the sheer hit ratio of its comedy.

The conceit of We're the Millers isn't how four people who don't have the same last name could get through airport security, border patrols, and customs just because they pretend they're a happy family. The conceit is to undermine the portrait of the nuclear family with as much foul-mouthed, filthy, nasty humor as possible. The script apparently has a rule where if you can ever squeeze the word "fucking" into a phrase, go for it. Thankfully, the quality of the jokes can bear the curse-word crutch, especially since other comic moments are willing to push the movie beyond where you think it will stop. The underlying softness of the theme doesn't protect the film, but instead provides a reason for the comedy to over-compensate. We're the Millers is always running from looming sentimentality, and thankfully, the film runs pretty damn well.

We're the Millers will leave Netflix on January 31, so be quick if you want to see the movie before it departs for new streaming pastures. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite movies on streaming.

Watch on Netflix