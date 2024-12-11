Fans are anxiously awaiting news on the highly-anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso, which is confirmed to be in development, but seven years before Jason Sudeikis ever suited up as the coach of AFC Richmond, he starred in a comedy that’s making waves on streaming. Sudeikis stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts in We’re The Millers, the 2013 comedy that has climbed to the #6 spot on Netflix, beating Liam Neeson’s Run All Night but falling short of Megan Fox’s Subservience, which has found major success on the platform. In addition to Sudeikis, Aniston, and Roberts, We’re the Millers also stars Ed Helms, Will Poulter, and Nick Offerman, and the film currently sits at a 48% score from critics but a 76% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rawson Marshall Thurber directed We’re the Millers, with a script from Bob Fisher, Steve Faber, Sean Anders, and John Morris. Thurber most recently directed Red Notice, the 2021 Netflix Original action movie starring Dwayne Johnson alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which came three years after he teamed up with Johnson for Skyscraper, the disaster action thriller that also stars Scream veteran Neve Campbell. Nearly 10 years before We’re the Millers, Thurber directed one of his most iconic films to date, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, the sports comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller that’s currently streaming on Hulu and Tubi. Thurber has next been set to direct the live-action Voltron movie that recently tapped Henry Cavill for the lead role, and has also built out its supporting cast with Alba Baptista and Sterling K. Brown.

What Else Has Jason Sudeikis Been in Lately?

We’re the Millers and Ted Lasso are among two of the most famous projects Sudeikis has been in, but before both, he teamed up with Jason Bateman and Charlie Day for Horrible Bosses, the comedy from Seth Gordon that also stars Aniston. Between his work on Ted Lasso and We’re the Millers, Sudeikis starred alongside Anne Hathaway in Colossal (2016), a dark comedy from writer/director Nacho Vigalondo that’s currently streaming on Tubi. Sudeikis has also been tapped to star in The Angry Birds Movie 3 from director John Rice and writer Thurop Van Orman which will also feature Josh Gad.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch We’re the Millers on Netflix.

