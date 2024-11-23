Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter in one movie? Sounds perfect and it is! The comedy We're the Millers was all about one man trying to keep up the lie of a family and it ended up being one of the most beloved comedies of 2010s. It helps that Sudeikis is genuinely hilarious in this and it was a Horrible Bosses reunion between him and Aniston! If you were hoping you could watch it on streaming, you're in luck! The film is heading to Netflix this December 1.

The Rawson Marshall Thurber film follows David (Sudeikis), a pot dealer who gets in over his head. He tries to help some kids out and it results in his stash money getting stolen and to settle his debt, he has to do a drug run over the border. The problem is that a single man making that trip is a red flag and so he recruits people in his life to play his family so they can pretend to go on a trip all together and chaos obviously ensues.

Were you hoping that it would feature Nick Offerman and Kathryn Hahn as another couple on the camp ground who are a bit too into the Millers as a family? Or what about Aniston doing a whole routine in her underwear to distract the bad guys since she was a dancer before she took on the role as David's fake wife? You're in luck! There are so many iconic moments and it really is hilarious to think about Poulter as we know him today and to think about him in the film.

You'll Think About Will Poulter Singing "Waterfalls"...Daily

There are certain movie moments that really just stick with you. Anyone else think about Shaun and Ed singing with zombies from Shaun of the Dead? That's kind of what happens in We're the Millers. At one point, Poulter's Kenny Rossmore is traveling with his fake family when "Waterfalls" by TLC is on the radio. As everyone is listening to the song, it gets to Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' rap, Kenny knows every single word to it. It shocks everyone in the car and has become arguably the most iconic part of this movie. To the point where I instantly thought about it as Poulter showed up as Adam Warlock in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Now, you can watch We're the Millers on Netflix starting on December 1!

