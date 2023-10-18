The Big Picture Michael Giacchino and his team successfully revived interest in the MCU with their horror special Werewolf By Night, introducing audiences to classic Hammer Horror and beloved comic characters.

Giacchino wants to continue directing more presentations or projects featuring Marvel's horror characters, but ultimately it's not up to him whether these characters get to return.

Both Giacchino and actor Gael García Bernal are excited about the prospect of continuing with these characters, recognizing the immense potential for exploration within this side of the MCU.

Amidst the MCU's recent struggles to capture public interest, Michael Giacchino and his team managed to spark our curiosity once again with the gateway horror special Werewolf By Night last year. The presentation brought classic Hammer Horror to Marvel and re-introduced audiences to the cool and creepy world of monsters and monster hunters from the comics' canon including characters like Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) Ted, aka Man-Thing (Carey Jones), and the titular Werewolf By Night himself, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal). It's no surprise then, given the widespread love the special received, that fans want more from this world and Giacchino is right there with them.

Unfortunately, it's not entirely up to the first-time director whether the story of Elsa, Jack, and Ted gets to continue. During a Q&A following a color screening of Werewolf By Night hosted by Collider, Giacchino reaffirmed his desire to continue directing more presentations or other projects involving Marvel's horror characters. That said, he also acknowledged that it's not up to him whether these characters get to live again. "There's always talk," he said of a follow-up. "But, you know, until somebody decides to spend a penny, nothing happens yet. So, hopefully. My wish is that, yes, there will be more with these characters. I would love to, and I have ideas of what I would love to do with them, and it's all crazy and nuts, but I think that's the only way to go about it. So, hopefully, one day. Hopefully, one day."

Since helming the special, Giacchino hasn't been quiet about his ideas for a sequel. He spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year about his MCU debut and expressed that he had thought extensively about where to take the characters after the black-and-white special. In the middle of his first real break from scoring or directing in some time, he also had plenty of time to continue thinking about what could come next in a little Marvel horror universe. For what it's worth, Bernal is on the same page as Giacchino. He shared his excitement about the prospect of continuing to play Jack Russell to Collider's Perri Nemiroff at Sundance earlier this year, and he fully understands just how much there is to explore within this side of the MCU.

'Werewolf By Night' in Color Will Sate Audiences for Now

Image via Marvel

While we're still no closer to seeing Werewolf By Night's characters step back into the light, the special itself has been transformed with color. It's billed as a new experience for fans who are already intimately familiar with the original, and certainly, a gorier one as the blood and violence once masked by black and white is now fully visible and vibrant. The special, of course, centers on a competition between a cabal of hunters at the Bloodstone Manor for their powerful namesake relic following the death of the family's patriarch Ulysses. Jack Russell is in attendance to rescue his monstrous friend Ted, but he runs into and aids the Bloodstone family's estranged daughter along the way as she tries to claim her birthright.

The color version of Werewolf By Night will be available to stream on October 20. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of Giaccino's MCU horror crew.