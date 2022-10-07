Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night is bringing monsters into the MCU for Halloween, with a one-shot special focused on Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a man cursed with lycanthropy. There’s a lot to unpack in the new special, which successfully pays homage to horror classics while connecting to the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, of course, we are all dying to know when Jack will return to the MCU and if director Michael Giacchino has any clue where these characters will go next. That’s why we talked with Giacchino about his MCU future during an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub.

While Giacchino is a renowned composer, he doesn’t have many gigs as a director in his career. Werewolf By Night, however, proves Giacchino knows how to make the most of a franchise. The black-and-white special feels like a B-movie, which is the perfect setting to introduce characters such as Jack Russel, Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing.

Giacchino is also very proud of Werewolf by Night and tells us he would definitely want to explore more of Marvel’s monsters in the future. As Giacchino explained, “Well, I love these characters. I mean, the reason I did this was because I love them so much. I think Elsa Bloodstone is an incredible character and Jack Russell. These are people that I have such an affinity for. So would I want to do more with them? Absolutely, I'd want to do more with them. I have a lot of ideas of things I'd want to do.”

While Kevin Feige keeps us all in the dark about the future of the MCU and how every production is connected, Marvel Studios should snatch Giacchino for a sequel of Werewolf by Night while they can. The director is taking a break for the first time in many years and is already wondering what he’ll do next. In Giacchino’s own words:

“We're just in that weird phase right now where it's like, all right, well, let's see what the future holds. And I'm in a place too, for the first time in 20 some years that I don't have a thing to just jump onto next. I have a break, which I don't understand even what a break means because I've just been working, working, working from film to film to film. And even this past year, I had six movies I scored, so it was on top of directing this. So it was an insane year and a half for me. But now I'm at this place where I'm like, ‘Whoa, it's really quiet and what's going on? What do I do now? I don't know what to do with myself.’”

Werewolf by Night also stars Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa, Eugenie Bondurant as Linda, Al Hamacher as Billy Swan, Jaycob Maya as Jake Gomez, Kirk Thatcher as Jovan, and Leonardo Nam as Simon.

Werewolf By Night debuts on Disney+ on October 7. Check out our interview with Giacchino, in which he reveals how shooting in black and white allowed him to have more blood in his MCU special.