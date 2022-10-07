If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios, Werewolf by Night, and seeing movies projected in 35mm, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Thursday, October 13 at 10:45pm, Collider is partnering with Marvel Studios for a special screening of Werewolf by Night in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema and we’ll have Michael Giacchino for the Q&A. In addition, everyone attending will get free popcorn and soda thanks for Marvel Studios!

Werewolf by Night is about a secret cabal of monster hunters that meet up at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. The purpose of the meeting is to decide who will be their new leader and the one who will take possession of a powerful relic. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, Werewolf by Night explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris, Leonardo Nam, Kirk R. Thatcher, and Eugenie Bondurant.

If you’d like to get free tickets to our special screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Werewolf by Night in 35mm.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and how many guests you’d like to bring. We suspect a lot of people will be asking for tickets, so make sure you let us know, with a sentence or two, why you should be one of the winners. We'll contact the people that won tickets on Monday or Tuesday of next week.

For more on Werewolf by Night, you can read Maggie Boccella’s glowing review or check out all our previous coverage. Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+ and it’s fantastic and really worth your time.

For more here’s my recent conversation with Giacchino about the Marvel Studios Special Presentation.