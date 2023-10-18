The Big Picture Marvel's Werewolf By Night is now being offered in color, providing a new experience with more gore and eye-popping visuals than before.

Director Michael Giacchino believes the ending scene, where black and white transitions to color, is thematically significant and showcases Elsa's transformation and new role in the Bloodstone family.

The shift to color at the end was a practical choice to effectively convey the story within the limited time and space of the short film.

Last year, Marvel struck gold with the release of Werewolf By Night, a fresh, gateway horror entry into the cinematic universe with unique characters and an edge the franchise has sorely lacked in recent years. In keeping with its Hammer Horror roots, the special presentation was also shown in black and white to give the same effect as classics like The Wolfman. A whole year later, Marvel is now adding color to the creepy special, offering a new experience with more gore and eye-popping visuals than before. For new viewers, it begs the question of whether it's best to start in full color or with how the creators originally released it.

Collider recently hosted a color screening of Werewolf By Night followed by a Q&A session where Steve Weintraub asked director Michael Giacchino this very question about the special. The presentation holds a special place for the director-composer as it marked his first major project behind the camera. For him, the answer was simple thanks to a key moment at the end of the special that he feels somewhat loses its effectiveness if the whole special is in color. "I think the first time you see it, you should see it in black and white because there is one thing about the color that is interesting, and I always wondered how that would play or not play, and that's at the end when Elsa sits down in that chair, and she has the Bloodstone, and then you start to hear “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and the colors start to emanate from Elsa on out," he said.

Giacchino saw that ending where black and white gives way to color as key thematically to Elsa's (Laura Donnelly) whole journey. The estranged daughter of the Bloodstone family returned to the manor to take their namesake relic and thus take on the family's legacy, hoping to steer it in a new direction away from Ulysses Bloodstone's indiscriminate monster-hunting practices. It's an emblematic scene of a new dawn for both Elsa and the Bloodstone family in general, as Giacchino explains:

"The whole idea with that, for me, was that Elsa changed the world; she was able to do something that made a huge difference, and the best way for me to show that was to just bring this vibrant look to the world around her from the dreary, awful place that she was forced to grow up in and live. I thought that was such a cool way to say that she's in charge now. She took back all of this power, and I don't know what she's gonna do with it. Hopefully, someday we'll find out, but it was there for her to do whatever she chose to do with it as opposed to being handed something and being told what to do with it."

The 'Werewolf By Night' Color Change Was the Most Obvious Choice for Giacchino

Image via Disney

Beyond being a great thematic choice, Giacchino also saw Werewolf By Night's shift to color at the end as the most practical way to illustrate the end of Elsa's journey given the limited time and space in the special. "That was a story that we always wanted to tell from the beginning, and Heather Quinn, our writer, we spent a lot of time talking about that art, too," he continued. "How do we best explain that or get that across? Because it's a short film basically, and so there's not a lot of real estate to tell all the story you would normally do in a long series, or even a 90-minute film gives you a lot more to play with."

In addition to Donnelly, Werewolf By Night features Gael García Bernal, Harriet Sansom Harris, Kirk Thatcher, Eugenie Bondurant, Al Hamacher, Leonardo Nam, Jaycob Maya, and Daniel J. Watts among its cast alongside Donnelly. Once you've seen Werewolf By Night in black and white as Giacchino and his team intended, check out the special in full color on October 20 on Disney+. Check out the trailer below.