The Big Picture Marvel's Werewolf By Night is getting a colorful makeover for its return on Disney+, providing a new and visually striking experience for horror fans.

The special originally premiered in black-and-white, paying homage to classic Universal Monster films, and the use of color will likely bring a different tone to the story, especially in highlighting the power of the Bloodstone.

Werewolf By Night marks a tonal shift for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting the stage for future horror-themed projects like Blade, and fans can enjoy the color version while waiting for vampire action to arrive.

October is just around the corner, and with that comes a plethora of horror-themed treats for horror fans to look forward to. Now fans can revisit a beloved Halloween special in a way they’ve never seen before as, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, Marvel’s Werewolf By Night will be receiving a colorful new makeover. The special will return with its new look on Disney+ on October 20.

Werewolf By Night made its terrifying debut on Disney+ last year and was well-received by fans and critics due to its unique departure from previous MCU projects. One of the most visually strong aspects of the special was its black-and-white presentation, serving as a fun throwback to the classic Universal Monster films of the ‘30s and ‘40s. Now, with the short set to be released in full color, it will be interesting to see how much different the tone will change, especially when color was already used sparingly to emphasize the power of the Bloodstone. In addition to the color presentation of the special, the original black-and-white version will also make its debut on Hulu on September 15.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf By Night centers on a group of monster hunters who gather at the infamous Bloodstone Temple in an attempt to compete for the powerful relic known as the Bloodstone. However, the hunt takes a drastic turn when it is revealed that one of the hunters, Jack Russell, is secretly a vicious werewolf attempting to rescue a fellow monster from the clutches of the Bloodstones. The special stars Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and Harriet Sansom Harris, among several others.

Image Via Disney+

‘Werewolf By Night’ Marks a New Direction For the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The MCU may be best known for its lighthearted tone and colorful action sequences, but the tonal shift showcased by Werewolf By Night could mark the beginning of a new era for the franchise. Soon, the MCU will be focusing on vampires, another classic horror creature, with the release of Blade starring Mahershala Ali. The film was initially slated to be released later this year before facing a set of delays due to script issues. The movie is currently set to debut in 2025, but with the strikes from both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA continuing until studios begin paying fair wages, fans may still have a while to wait before experiencing a slice of vampire action. Until then, fans can sink their teeth into some werewolf lore when Werewolf By Night debuts in color.

The color version of Werewolf By Night debuts on Disney+ on October 20. Check out the official trailer for the special below.