Michael Giacchino is a Hollywood music legend, having scored multiple films for franchises such as Mission: Impossible, Jurassic World, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, for Werewolf by Night Giacchino took over the director's chair for the first time to develop a thrilling homage to horror movies with Marvel’s classic monsters. During an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Giacchino discussed whether he felt pressured to direct and compose Werewolf By Night, and revealed more about the unorthodox process that allowed him to overcome his fear of failure in tackling both roles.

While Giacchino is a veteran composer, it was harder for him to create music for Werewolf by Night because he didn’t have someone to evaluate his work. Usually, the composer reaches out to the director to see if they are going on the right path. However, since Giacchino was also the director of Marvel Studios’ Halloween special, he initially felt insecure. Giacchino shared:

“The one thing that I was a little worried about was you normally going into a project as a composer, I'll have a director to collaborate with and make sure tone and all of that. And we can have all those conversations that you would have with the director to make sure that the music is helping tell the story they want to tell as best as possible. I was a little worried on my own, I would be like, well, maybe I'm not making all the right choices. I don't have that person to bounce this thing off of. And I would feel a little like Moon Knight talking to himself throughout the whole thing. Two versions of me, the composer me and then the director me.”

While Giacchino didn’t have a director above him to check on his scoring work, he soon found a creative partner in editor Jeff Ford. According to Giacchino, he worked directly with Ford to try out new music for Werewolf by Night, which not only sped up the process as it ensured the end result would be better. When talking about this unique workflow with Ford, Giacchino said:

“But I think that the gift that happened was my editor Jeff Ford. Jeff and I have done five movies together in the past. Jeff is one of the best editors on the planet, bar none. Not only is an amazing editor, he's an incredible story person. He understands filmmaking. He understands all of this. He has a love of cinema that that just, I am so that... So we've always had so much fun working together and he became that person for me. It was great to be able to put stuff up in front of him. He was a hundred percent honest about things as I was with him about the cut, and it was such a great back and forth. He was in one room editing, and I would go to the other room and write some music. I'd bring music in, I throw it in, we throw it into cut. We could look at it instantly, see how it was working. It would either inform something we needed to change in the cut or something we needed to change in the music.”

Giacchino's work with Ford not only allowed Werewolf by Night to sound as good as it does but also turned the process less painful for everyone involved. He explained their process as, "We had so much fun doing this. It was such a great process actually him editing and me composing together. We were kind of simultaneously doing this. Whereas normally, I'm waiting for his cut. He'll send me a cut, and then I'll get into it. This was such a different unique and organic process and I think it really helped. And it was just a lot of fun.”

Werewolf by Night stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa, Eugenie Bondurant as Linda, Al Hamacher as Billy Swan, Jaycob Maya as Jake Gomez, Kirk Thatcher as Jovan, and Leonardo Nam as Simon.

Werewolf By Night debuts on Disney+ on October 7. Check out our interview with Giacchino, in which he reveals how shooting in black and white allowed him to have more blood in his MCU special.