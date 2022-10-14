The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving head-on into the horror genre, using Marvel Comics’ large library of monster stories to expand the franchise’s world and stylistic boundaries. Two projects that are part of this occult lineup are the Werewolf by Night Halloween special that was just released and the upcoming Blade reboot film, in which Mahershala Ali will take over the role of the half-vampire vampire hunter Wesley Snipes made famous. As two of the first dedicated horror projects in the franchise, fans have assumed that Werewolf by Night and Blade may be connected to one another through recurring characters or story threads. Now that the former has been released the question whether or not the projects are connected can be answered.

The short answer is no. There is no obvious setup for Blade in Werewolf by Night. Neither Ali nor any of his confirmed co-stars (which include Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre, among others) appear in the special, and there is no mention of vampires. In fact, Werewolf by Night is one of the most standalone projects Marvel Studios has ever released. There is a vague mention of superheroes in the opening narration, accompanied by an image of the Avengers, which itself is only there to emphasize how different the story of werewolf Jack Russel (Gael García Bernal) and company is from their adventures, but this is the only overt reference to any other installments in the franchise. There are some discreet Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to notice, but otherwise the special is only interested in its own characters and introducing their part of the world.

A World of Monsters

That said, it’s very possible that Blade could make use of some of those characters and world building. Werewolf by Night establishes that not only are there various mystical monsters in existence in the MCU, there is also a sizable community of monster hunters dedicated to eliminating them, similar to the ones shown in the television series Supernatural. It’s possible, even likely, that these ideas will be fleshed out further in Blade.

Monster hunter and Werewolf by Night star Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) would be a natural choice for a supporting character in the film and ally to Blade given their shared occupation. Alternatively, the monster hunting community could also serve as an antagonistic force, as it did in Werewolf by Night. Except for Elsa, the hunters featured in the special are selfish and simplistic in their worldviews, willing to kill one another to obtain the Bloodstone and showing no mercy to monsters like Jack or his friend Ted/Man-Thing (Carey Jones and Jeffrey Ford), who don’t mean the public any harm. Hunters like this would be unwilling to accept a half-vampire like Blade as one of their own and would likely try to kill him as well. Perhaps the film will feature Blade trying to evade them while also going about his mission.

Of the special’s main trio, Elsa is the easiest to connect to Blade, but there’s a good chance Jack and or Ted will encounter the Daywalker at some point as well, either in Blade’s solo film or a later project. The continuous addition of more and more occult characters to the MCU has led many fans to speculate that the franchise is building towards an adaptation of the Midnight Sons (or Suns as they’re called in an upcoming video game) and or the Legion of Monsters, both of which are teams of supernatural heroes from the comics. All three Werewolf by Night characters would fit in well on either team and Blade’s brief MCU intro suggested that he will have an integral role in whichever one the franchise is using.

Although he’s yet to appear in front of the camera, Ali debuted as Blade with an offscreen vocal cameo in the post-credits scene of 2021’s Eternals. When Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) prepares to wield the Ebony Blade, the dark magic sword passed down his family line along with the title of the Black Knight, for the first time, Blade’s voice is heard, asking, “Are you sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?” This led many to believe Blade will be observing and recruiting other mystically powered characters for a team of some sort, similar to how Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) put together the original Avengers roster. Jack in particular would have an interesting dynamic with Blade, as both characters struggle to control their monstrous sides and maintain their humanity. Other possible team members for the Midnight Sons or Legion include Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), and more.

The Future of Marvel's Horror Characters

Despite the likelihood of an eventual connection to Blade, and its lack of references to other projects, Werewolf by Night does have retroactive ties to traditional Marvel entries through Man-Thing. The character’s MCU debut was preceeded by allusions and references in much earlier projects. The most overt one came in the first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. After testifying before Congress following S.H.I.E.L.D.’s fall, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) complains over the phone to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) about the U.S. government’s ignorance about superhuman operations, mocking a list of their questions including “Who or what is a Man-Thing?” In Thor: Ragnarok the Grandmaster’s (Jeff Goldblum) tower on Sakaar is decorated with carvings in the shapes of faces of several Marvel Comics beings, including Man-Thing’s. The character may also prove to be more important to the MCU’s immediate future than Jack, Elsa, or Blade. In the comics, Man-Thing is responsible for guarding the Nexus of All Realities, a gateway through which one can travel to any universe in the Marvel multiverse. As the MCU is currently in its “Multiverse Saga” this concept could become very important going forward and may lead to Man-Thing playing an important role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, or another event film in the Saga.

Still, while Man-Thing, and by extension his friend Jack, might become important to more mainstream MCU projects, it’s unlikely their paths or Elsa’s will never cross with Blade’s, given all four characters' ties to the franchise’s occult corner. Whether those encounters come in a Midnight Sons/Legion of Monsters-style project, the Blade film, or something else remains to be seen. Whatever the case, fans likely have awhile to wait to see how all these pieces fit together, given Blade has just been delayed to a 2024 release following the departure of director Bassam Tariq.