The heroes of the Marvel Universe are almost as much at war with themselves as they are with the forces of evil, and it's a trait that often permeates the best Marvel Studios projects. The Guardians of the Galaxy are each wrestling with their separate traumas, finding strength in their unity. Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) struggles to build a new life for himself and outrace the legacy of his father Wenwu (Tony Leung). And Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has dealt with everything from taking over the throne of Asgard to losing his loved ones. That tradition continues in the "special presentation" of Werewolf by Night, and it's thanks to the performance of Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular lycanthrope Jack Russell.

Russell is invited, along with other monster hunters, to the estate of Ulysses Bloodstone (Richard Dixon). They're told by Ulysses' widow Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris) that there will be a contest to hunt and kill a monster, and whoever is the first to slay it gains control of the Bloodstone. The mystical artifact bestows great strength upon whoever wields it...and it's helpful in killing monsters, which makes it a coveted item for everyone in attendance. Complicating matters are the arrival of Ulysses' estranged daughter Elsa (Laura Donnelly), among other things.

An Air of Mystery

Image via Disney+

From the get-go, it's clear that Russell is cut from a far different cloth than his fellow monster hunters. He's a fairly quiet man, keeping to himself and only speaking when spoken to. And when the others excitedly brag about how many monsters they've killed, Russell reveals that he has the most kills out of anyone in the room. But rather than celebrate it, he offers up this information as if he's going to the grave. That's the first hint that he's not all he appears to be, and it plays a major role in the story's ending. Bernal lends a certain air of mystery to Russell; though fans know he'll transform into a werewolf, part of the fun is watching the other characters figure it out. And he also gives some double meaning to his dialogue that stands out in rewatches, especially his conversation with Elsa in the crypt.

RELATED: The MCU Should Make More TV Specials Like 'Werewolf by Night'

Eventually, it's revealed that Russell didn't come to the Bloodstone estate to kill the monster — he came to free it! The monster, who goes by "Ted," but is known to Marvel Comics fans as the Man-Thing (Carey Jones/Jeffrey Ford), shares quite the history with Russell. They share a hug, they communicate — even though the Man-Thing is incapable of speech — and the end of the special even has them sharing a cup of coffee and making plans to go for sushi. And in the most telling part, Russell is able to hug the Man-Thing, while those who fear him burn at his touch. The empathy that Russell shows his mossy friend is a key part of his character, and Bernal carries that in spades.

A Sense of Empathy

Image via Disney+

That same sense of empathy is present in Russell and Elsa's interactions, especially when his lycanthropic nature is revealed. It's during these moments that Bernal really gets to sell the character, with his soulful eyes and weary countenance painting the picture of a man who's struggled with the darker side of himself. "Any hunting that I do is done by a part of me that is not me," he tells her, pain radiating from every word. Werewolf stories often focus on the burdens placed upon werewolves, and this is no different. Bernal pours years' worth of pain and self-loathing into Jack's monologue, which only further endears him to the audience;

Even when Verussa forces Jack to transform into his werewolf self, he still shows glimmers of humanity when he spares Elsa and leaps off into the night. Once again, Bernal delivers a wealth of information with his facial expressions and his body posture, which is incredible, considering he's wearing furry prosthetics. And it drives home the fact that despite being labeled as "evil," he has more humanity than Verussa and the other monster hunters. The "humans are the real monsters" is a storytelling element that filmmakers from Guillermo del Toro to Jordan Peele have explored in their work. Bernal manages to put a new spin on that element through his performance, both in terms of a comic book adaptation and as a monster-focused story.