The Big Picture Werewolf By Night brings a gory, violent horror experience to the MCU, surprising viewers with gruesome kills and werewolf transformations.

Despite initial doubts, Disney and Marvel allowed the intense violence to remain in the color version, showing a willingness to push boundaries.

The special presentation, featuring a talented cast and a change of pace for the MCU, was a success, leading to hopes for future adventures with these characters.

The MCU's first foray into horror was also its most violent entry to date. Werewolf By Night pays homage to Hammer Horror in a gory way with arms flying off, throats being slit, and the titular Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) ripping through guards like it's nothing. It was believed that director Michael Giacchino and company got away with some brutal kills and violence because the special was in black-and-white and that the upcoming color version would need a few tweaks. However, while at a color screening and Q&A panel for the special hosted by Collider, he revealed that there were no real changes to the violence needed to satisfy Disney and Marvel.

It seemed like wishful thinking to keep all the gore intact in Werewolf By Night's color version given the MCU's general lack of it. The House of Mouse generally prefers its films to be family affairs, especially when under the banner of its flagship superhero IP. These projects occasionally stray to darker places, but not quite to the level of Giacchino's Marvel directorial debut which features blood, guts, and a gnarly werewolf transformation worthy of Larry Talbot himself. Fortunately for him, however, their assumptions about what the higher-ups would order cut out or altered were completely off.

"We thought we had gotten away with something with the black and white," he said. "We were able to do a lot more gore because of that. As it turns out, they didn't seem to care because they didn't make us take any of it out or pump down any of the reds or anything. So it was just like, 'Oh, I guess we were worried for nothing.'" In fairness, Werewolf By Night is much more of a gateway horror than anything. It wasn't made to match up to slashers like Halloween or the horrific Saw. "I mean, I like to think this is fun gore," Giacchino continued. "It's not torture porn, which I'm not into that. There's a lot of movies, like horror movies, that are much more torture porn. That's not my thing. But I felt like this was more the kind of hard movie you'd make if you were 12 years old and had a camera in your backyard."

Giacchino Is Still Waiting for a 'Werewolf By Night' Follow-up

Image via Disney

Werewolf By Night brought audiences to Bloodstone Manor where a terrifying and deadly competition was set to take place between a group of monster hunters. Following the death of Ulysses Bloodstone, each participant would seek the family's powerful namesake relic for themselves in a hunt that would pit them against a deadly creature. During the hunt, Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) would make their MCU debuts and become immediate fan favorites as they work together to meet their own goals in this deadly game. Giacchino had a fun cast aboard for the special presentation alongside them, including Harriet Sansom Harris, Kirk Thatcher, Eugenie Bondurant, Al Hamacher, Leonardo Nam, Jaycob Maya, and Daniel J. Watts.

It's safe to say the special presentation was a huge win not just for Giacchino in his first major directorial gig, but for the MCU which sorely needed a change of pace. The director and his star Bernal are both hopeful for a future that involves Jack, Elsa, and Ted, aka Man-Thing, though nothing is moving forward yet. If Kevin Feige and company were pleased enough with the widely beloved special to keep the boundary-pushing gore in for a color version, however, perhaps there's hope these characters can once again step back into the light and add more of an edge to Marvel's catalog.

Stream Werewolf By Night in color on Disney+ starting on October 20. Check out the trailer below.