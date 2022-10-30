The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.

The scene is a massive one-take and a brutal departure from what the MCU is known for. In the scene, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) dispatches guards one by one in stylish and gory fashion, spilling their blood across the camera lens in the process. It's an impressive show of physicality as he jumps from one guard to the next and even uses the very walls for momentum. It all feels like a trimmed-down, yet a still visceral nod to the excellent hallway fight scenes from Marvel's Daredevil where Matt Murdock would fight through a wave of baddies using the cramped hallway to his advantage. Seeing the Werewolf By Night scene out of context, the choreography is just as stellar as members of the stunt team go flying across the set.

In his post, Giacchino gave kudos to the stunt team of Werewolf By Night headed by Emmy nominee Casey O'Neill. The stunt coordinator's fingerprints can be found all over Hollywood with him most recently working on Top Gun Maverick as well as the upcoming Fallout series. He's also been a long-time sporadic contributor to the MCU, first lending his talents to Iron Man 2 in 2010, and he proved instrumental to Giacchino's plans here, bringing to life a scene the director had envisioned since day one.

Image via Disney+

Werewolf By Night's full commitment to the macabre after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness waded into spookier waters on the big screen made more visceral scenes like the hallway fight possible. Its story, penned by MCU veterans Pete Cameron and Heather Quinn, takes a darker turn too as it follows a secret group of monster hunters as they fight for control of the Bloodstone, a powerful relic passed down through the Bloodstone line. In their quest to claim the trinket, they have to face down a terrifying beast and their fellow hunters. Alongside Bernal in his MCU debut, the special Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone.

Werewolf By Night is currently streaming on Disney+. See Giacchino's behind-the-scenes look at the hallway fight below.