The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Disney and Marvel Studios to host a special screening of Werewolf by Night in Color, giving Collider readers the first opportunity to see it in color before its release on Disney+.

Werewolf by Night introduces viewers to a group of monster hunters who are summoned to the Bloodstone Temple for an important hunt. The victor will claim the Bloodstone and become the new leader.

Michael Giacchino, composer-turned-director, helms this episode of Werewolf by Night, bringing a new perspective and a darker tone to the Marvel universe. He was inspired by classic monster movies and wanted to explore the horror side of Marvel.

Ready to get super spooky, Los Angeles? Just in time for the season, Collider is teaming up with Disney and Marvel Studios to host a spooktacular evening of monsters and mayhem. Following the announcement that Marvel’s Werewolf by Night will be returning to Disney+ in color this October, we’re thrilled to share that Collider readers will get the very first opportunity to see Gael García Bernal’s Jack Russell enter the Bloodstone hunt out of its original black and white format. Following the special screening, composer-turned-director Michael Giacchino will particiapte in a Q&A.

Werewolf by Night took characters from the most shadowy places of the MCU and invited them all to the Bloodstone Temple for a wicked night of fun. Unlike the studio’s typical focus on the heroic Avengers and cosmic baddies, this television special introduces viewers to a group of fearsomely skilled monster hunters. They’ve each been summoned to the manor following the death of Ulysses Bloodstone to participate in an important hunt. The widowed Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris) informs the hunters that the victor of the evening will claim the Bloodstone and become their new leader, but Jack (Bernal) has other plans. Werewolf by Night also stars Laura Donnelly, Kirk R. Thatcher, Eugenie Bondurant, Carey Jones, and more.

‘Werewolf by Night’ Screening Details

Collider will be hosting the first opportunity to catch Werewolf by Night in color, meaning you’ll get to see Bloodstone Temple and the maze (and Ted!) in all their rich, Gothic glory. The screening will take place in North Hollywood on Sunday, October 15, starting at 7pm. All guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink, and following the special, director Michael Giacchino will join us for a Q&A. If you have the means to attend, come check out your only chance to see this Marvel gem on a big screen, in color, for the first time!

Why Marvel Adapted 'Werewolf by Night'

Werewolf by Night is a real treat for fans of Marvel. Clocking in at just over 50 minutes, this foray into the comics’ horror-skewed characters makes for a perfectly condensed and stylish watch. As we prepare to welcome darker characters like Blade (Mahershala Ali), Jack Russell’s mini-story is an exciting taste of what could be to come, and Giacchino, the composer for projects like Rogue One and The Batman, is the man to thank for this out-of-the-MCU-box episode. Inspired by Universal’s classic monster movies and Hammer horrors, the composer wanted to attack Marvel from a whole new perspective for his directorial debut. In a previous interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Giacchino tells us he and Kevin Feige were strolling on a Disney lot when the Marvel Studios President asked him, “Well if you want to direct, what is it you would want to do?" He wasted no time with his answer, but Feige was stunned. Horror was a far cry from the standard gods and superheroes, but Giacchino’s reasoning can’t be argued:

“I was like, ‘Yeah, think about it. That's an area of the Marvel universe that no one's touched. It's just lying there waiting to be explored.’... I said, ‘I grew up loving everything about monster movies, whether it was the Universal films, the Hammer films, the Kaiju films out of Japan," all of that I was obsessed with. Loved it as a kid. And on top of that, I also loved the Werewolf by Night comics growing up. I have a bunch of them, I still do from when I was a kid. So that was always a huge deal to me. So I thought if I'm going to do something, I wanted to do something that was well off the beaten path and gave me a challenge that struck fear in my heart if I screwed it up. You know what I mean? I didn't want the easy get. I wanted something that was like, ‘Ooh, you want to do that? Okay, good luck.’ That kind of a thing.”

How to Get ‘Werewolf by Night’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screenings will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 15, so keep an eye out!

Werewolf by Night in color will premiere on Disney+ on October 20.