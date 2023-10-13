Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Werewolf By Night in Color, the new version of their first Special Presentation set to bring a new perspective to the horror story. It's been a year since the original version was released, featuring Gael García Bernal as the titular character in a story that was released in black-and-white Hammer horror style. A new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was explored in the film, establishing that the same world where Spider-Man (Tom Holland) struggles with algebra class in high school also hosts creatures such as werewolves and vampires.

García's protagonist is called Jack Russell, a man who wants to live a quiet life, but finds his objective difficult due to the curse that makes him turn into a giant wolf when there's a full moon in the sky. After the death of Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), a new leader of the monster hunters must be determined, and Russell has been invited to the competition to determine who will step into the role. But, to the surprise of Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) and the rest of the hunters, Russell befriends the search's target.

Werewolf By Night marked something different when it came to Marvel Studios' release strategy in their plans for television. After releasing entire seasons worth of storytelling with projects such as WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, telling a short tale that could reach its conclusion in a matter of almost an hour was a new approach the studio was willing to explore.

The Future of Marvel Studios Television

Image via Disney

The second Special Presentation produced by Marvel Studios was The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a short adventure featuring the team of heroes that continued their narrative in this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. Due to the recent changes Marvel is set to implement in its release strategy after the recent delay of Daredevil: Born Again and the aftermath Writers Guild of America strike, it remains to be seen if more Special Presentations will be produced in the future.

You can check out the trailer for Werewolf By Night in Color below, before the special arrives on Disney+ on October 20.