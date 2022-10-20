These days, watching Marvel productions has begun to feel more like an obligation than a joy, at least for me. Another Thor movie? Well, I saw the first three, so I might as well see this one too. Now, between films and TV, there's enough MCU content out there to keep the average Marvel fan entertained for years. Every major character gets their own series or standalone film (or two, or three, or four), every plot thread gets tied up, and every question gets answered. And with movie run times often topping two and a half hours, even the most enjoyable ones have begun to feel like marathons, and the relief I experience when the theater lights go up is mitigated by the realization that I have to hang around for the inevitable post-credits teasers. That's why I was so surprised by Werewolf by Night.

Werewolf is such a unique addition, it hardly feels like part of the MCU at all. In fact, if you removed the standard Marvel intro, most viewers probably wouldn't know it was a Marvel film. It's short, for one thing, clocking in at a lean 53 minutes, and a self-contained piece of that length has to be concise in its storytelling — no shot or line of dialogue can be wasted; everything has to contribute to the story. There are no fight scenes that don't advance the plot, no battles that go on until the audience is yawning, no shoehorned romantic subplots. We don't spend 15 minutes futzing around with Tony Stark's holographic parents. No, Werewolf follows the screenwriter's mantra to "enter late, exit early," and give us exactly what we need and not a bit more. It starts with just two and a half minutes of rather cryptic narration to bring us up to speed, drops a bit of dialogue between Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) and her stepmother Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris) to fill in a few more pieces, and then we're off to the races; the rest is left to Michael Giacchino's masterful directing, the atmospheric sets, the fantastic cinematography, and the brilliant acting, especially by Gael García Bernal in another one of Marvel's perfect casting decisions.

'Werewolf by Night' Leaves Plenty of Unanswered Questions

We get only hints at the characters' backstories — bad blood between Elsa and her family, a past that (perhaps literally) haunts Jack Russell, "one hundred deaths" — details that suggest a deep, rich world beneath the technicolor universe that we are, by now, intimately familiar with. Even the opening images that pan down from silhouettes of our iconic heroes to sketches of monsters and their hunters remind us that we've entered a new world. Yes, technically the same one shared by the heroes that we know, but a different part of that world, one that we haven't seen before.

Don't get me wrong: the MCU has accomplished an incredible feat, something never done before in movie history. There's a reason it's called a cinematic universe. They've woven together disparate plot lines across dozens of films and shows amounting to hundreds of hours of content over more than 14 years, and some of it is truly great; groundbreaking, even. But all of this content leaves no room at all for mystery, for unanswered questions. We now know as much as we care to know about our heroes and then some — where they grew up, what their childhoods were like, every trauma they've experienced and the mark it's left on them.

Werewolf, on the other hand, leaves lots of unanswered questions — why did Elsa walk away from her family? How did Jack become part of the monster hunting group? What are the "one hundred deaths" (not kills) that Verussa refers to when she introduces him? Some of those monsters on the wall look pretty evil, and Jack makes mention of fighting one of them. Are they mostly evil, or are more of them sympathetic, like Ted? Giacchino and writers Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron drop just a few breadcrumbs, but because this feature was so brilliantly realized and so much fun to watch, I want to make a meal out of it.

A Skilled Hand Behind the Scenes

It's almost hard to believe that this is Giacchino's first turn at directing a feature-length piece; Werewolf's production suggests a much more experienced hand. The choice to shoot in black and white and to mimic the look of film (complete with cigarette burns), the sense of atmosphere created by the sets, the lighting, and the score (also Giacchino's work), and the perfectly cast veteran actors create a cinematic experience that begs to be watched late at night, in a perfectly dark living room, with a bucket of popcorn.

There's a moment when Jack and Elsa are trapped together, and Jack has realized that the Bloodstone can induce him to transform regardless of the phase of the moon. He suddenly begins sniffing Elsa all over, telling her, "I need to remember you." She asks, "Does it work?" He pauses, shakes his head, then looks up and responds, "Once." With that one word, Jack's character becomes both more fully realized and more mysterious, implying a past tragedy that we never see and a guilt that he has carried perhaps for years. And García Bernal's performance makes it work; he puts a weight behind those words that leaves us longing to know what has happened to this man, and what other sorrows he carries with him.

The worst thing I can say about Werewolf is that it was too short; in fact, its tight run time is perhaps both its greatest strength and its greatest weakness. While its brevity makes for extremely taut storytelling, it also could have shone as a full-length film, though perhaps a short one, like the classic Universal monster movies that inspired it. One more half hour spread roughly evenly among backstory, monster hunt, and werewolf rampage would have given viewers a bit more satisfaction while still keeping them wanting more.

Like great TV that releases just one episode at a time, Werewolf feels like it's over in a blink and leaves me hungry for the next installment. But while I want to know more about Jack Russell's past, the Bloodstone legacy, and the monster-filled underworld that we get just a glimpse of, part of me also hopes that Marvel resists the temptation to turn Werewolf by Night into another franchise, despite its success with critics and audiences. The film is so unique — nothing like it has been released by a major studio in decades — that although it hints at a world that I absolutely want to explore further, I also want to preserve this distinctive piece as it is, an almost perfect self-contained gem that doesn't get dragged down in a barrage of sequels and spinoffs that never live up to the beauty of the original.