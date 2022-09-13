Marvel already has an incredibly impressive slate of film and television series ahead of them in the remaining entries into the new Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ranging from the return of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all the way to the next major ensemble event film with Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), it's shocking that the MCU can still pack in any more new characters or ideas. Yet, they still are, and at their showcase presence at this year's annual D23 Expo, studio head Kevin Feige took the stage to finally reveal a secretive new project.

Werewolf by Night (2022) will be Marvel's first-ever holiday-themed special, just narrowly beating The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) by a couple of months. The special was announced all the way back in August of last year, but information on it has been extremely scarce, with nothing even resembling a reference to it at big presentations such as this year's San Diego Comic Con. Still, we finally got our first look at this wholly unique entry into the MCU at the panel, where we got some long-awaited details on this hour-long deep dive into the supernatural side of the Marvel universe.

Watch the Trailer for Werewolf by Night:

Kevin Feige brought director Michael Giacchino, who will be making his directorial debut after composing some of the most iconic film scores of the current generation with movies such as Up (2009) and the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, to the stage along with the two leads of the show Gael García Bernal (Old) and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) to premiere the brand-new trailer.

Right off the bat, the trailer shows that this is something different with a completely new Marvel intro as opposed to the standard intro we're all familiar with, reading "A Marvel Studios Special Presentation" followed by some growling. The footage shown looks like it came straight out of a classic Universal monster movie, even going as far as being shot entirely black and white. The scene is set with a mysterious group of hunters being gathered by some sort of animatronic-looking, zombielike benefactor, whose colleague Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris) informs them that one of the creatures they'll be hunting is one of the hunters among them. What follows appears to be the MCU's most overt take on horror yet, with the Werewolf by Night violently taking out goons, Donnelly's character of Elsa Bloodstone fearing for her life in a cage, and in a pretty big surprise, the reveal that comics' fan favorite Man-Thing will be a character in the special.

When and Where is Werewolf by Night Releasing?

Just in time for the spooky Halloween season, Werewolf by Night will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 7th, 2022. The special presentation is expected to be around one hour in length.

What are the Comic Origins of Werewolf by Night?

Like many comic book characters, several people have taken on the title of Werewolf by Night, but the first version of the character came with a man named Jack Russell, who will also be the version we see in the special. Though he was born as Jacob Russoff, and his family roots come from where else but Transylvania. Jack lived the life of a normal child in America until his 18th birthday when on the night of a full moon, he transformed into a monstrous werewolf. Jack eventually learned that this sudden case of lycanthropy is a hereditary condition caused by his ancestors, with one of them being bitten by one of Vlad Dracula's werewolves and another one cursing his entire bloodline with werewolf transformation through the usage of the Darkhold, which we saw in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Jack has all the abilities you would expect from a werewolf, such as enhanced strength, agility, and speed. Like other monstrous characters like the Hulk and Morbius, the Werewolf by Night often doesn't have full control of himself, occasionally putting innocent lives in harm's way and having no problem with killing. Being okay with killing is about the only thing that Werewolf by Night has in common with Moon Knight, whom he crosses paths with quite a bit in the comics. The two are often rivals, but also have occasionally been allies, so perhaps we'll get an end credits scene featuring the return of Khonshu's avatar (or maybe even Mahershala Ali's Blade).

A vampire hunter showing up wouldn't be a surprise given that there's already a monster hunter confirmed to appear with Elsa Bloodstone. Elsa was the daughter of Ulysses Bloodstone, a famed monster hunter and holder of the Bloodgem: an extraterrestrial stone that grants the users enhanced abilities and immortality as long as a sense of vengeance remains in them. Ulysses put Elsa through rigorous and frankly abusive training before she inherited the stone for herself and continued the family business of hunting monsters. Her globetrotting and everlasting adventures have also led to her crossing paths with various Marvel characters, even starting a relationship with another immortal being, Deadpool.

Finally, there's Man-Thing, who is essentially the Marvel equivalent of DC's Swamp Thing. At one time, Man-Thing was Dr. Ted Sallis, a close friend to Curt Conners (the man who would become the Lizard) and a brilliant scientist who was studying regenerative serums. That was until he formed a shady partnership with AIM, who wanted a serum for their own nefarious reasons. They shot his plane down not before Sallis injected himself with the one sample of the serum he made, before crash landing in a swamp and becoming the horrific Man-Thing. A combination of both science and the magic of this strange swamp, Man-Thing has a variety of abilities like super strength, teleportation, flight, and yet the big thing he lost was his ability to speak. The reason for the swamp's magic was the Nexus of All Realities it housed, which is a gateway to all realms of the multiverse. If that's the case in Werewolf by Night, that could make Man-Thing a vitally important character in the Multiverse Saga.

Who is Making Werewolf by Night?

Image via Marvel

As mentioned above, Michael Giacchino will be making his directorial debut with Kevin Feige as executive producer. While very clearly being inspired by classic monster movies, Giacchino listed childhood-scarring classics like Poltergeist (1982) as inspirations and promised that the special will really turn up the scares for fans who want something with a bit more grit. Co-writing the film are also Marvel studios veterans Peter Cameron (Moon Knight) and Heather Quinn (Hawkeye). Cinematography is also being done by Zoë White (Westworld).

Who is Starring in Werewolf by Night?

Coco's Gael García Bernal leads the cast as the titular Werewolf by Night, AKA Jack Russell. Joining him as Elsa Bloodstone is Laura Donnelly as a major supporting character in the lycanthrope's rampage. The rest of the cast consists of Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa, Eugenie Bondurant (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) as Linda, Kirk R. Thatcher (Gremlins 2: The New Batch) as Jovan, and Al Hamacher (True Memoirs of an International Assassin) as Billy Swan, all of which appear to be original characters created for the special. No actor has currently been cast as Man-Thing likely because the character doesn't speak, and we won't see his human form, but surely there are some spooky surprises in store for the Halloween special.