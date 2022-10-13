Nearly 15 years into the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s understandable to imagine that this massive franchise can no longer do anything new that surprises people. But its inaugural foray into the world of TV specials, Werewolf by Night, has managed to do just that. Realized through a monochromatic color scheme and a filmmaking style aping the classic Universal Monsters movies, it’s a project unlike any other in this interconnected saga. There are lots of very important takeaways Marvel Studios brass should glean from Werewolf By Night. However, the most important of these is that the TV special format is rife with unique creative opportunities that should be explored further and more often in the future.

Not all narratives can justify a 90-plus minute runtime. For every Drive My Car that flourishes with a lengthy runtime, you have something like Sandy Wexler that makes you baffled why it exceeded over 130 minutes in length. With TV specials like Werewolf by Night, which is traditionally bound to run under an hour, you get to avoid this problem of overstaying your welcome with viewers. It’s the best of both worlds, as you have more room for complex narratives than a short film or half-hour TV episode, but you don’t have to pad things out to reach 90-plus minutes.

Why a 54-Minute TV Special Works

Sometimes you just want a taste of a character, their world, atmosphere, and all other specific elements without committing to a 180-minute excursion. This is especially true when it comes to a story that’s poised to upend conventions and viewer expectations. If it goes on for a traditional feature-length runtime, you could end up being stuck with something you don’t actually like for way too long. But in the realm of TV movies, you have the high possibility of leaving viewers wanting even more rather than checking their watches for when the credits can start. This is especially relevant to Werewolf by Night, which featured violence and visual choices (like being presented in a monochromatic color scheme) that might’ve alienated viewers accustomed to more traditional MCU elements. A TV special was the perfect venue to dip people’s toes into something new without automatically leaping into the deep end.

The importance of pacing is especially relevant to the world of Marvel television programming. Whether it’s being released by Netflix or Disney+, Marvel’s small-screen adventures have trouble sustaining narratives throughout a whole season. As a consequence of often approaching these projects as six or 13-hour-long movies, productions like The Defenders or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had lots of excess and strange pacing issues. TV should be where things have room to breathe, but many Marvel TV programs never find the time for that as they frantically stretch their respective plot lines into season-long arcs.

Just the Right Pacing

The one-off nature of TV specials, by contrast, removes many of the issues that have plagued Marvel’s TV shows. Rather than trying to make one storyline work over six hours of programming, writers just need to figure out how to keep people entertained for 50 minutes. Whereas many Marvel TV shows seem to secretly want to be movies, Werewolf by Night embraced the tight narratives ingrained into the world of TV specials. Embracing this medium more often would give the Marvel Cinematic Universe tons of opportunities in the future to embrace small-screen entertainment while avoiding fatal pacing issues that have often plagued its programming.

The benefits of TV specials to the world of MCU storytelling can also be seen in what kind of characters could headline these projects. Specifically, TV specials could be a perfect place to shine a spotlight on obscure figures, like Werewolf by Night, who might not be big enough for a $200 million blockbuster film but still have compelling stories to tell. This is an especially important factor given what the upcoming slate of MCU movies looks like. For the foreseeable future, the big-screen exploits of the MCU are going to be centered around sequels to familiar adventures and reboots of characters who’ve already received movies before (like Blade and the Fantastic Four).

Even the 2024 Thunderbolts movie, a project utilizing a team never seen in live-action media before, is going to be centered on almost exclusively previously established anti-heroes and villains. For now, the upcoming slate of MCU movies doesn’t seem to have room for projects like Guardians of the Galaxy or Eternals that focus on obscure figures in the Marvel comics canon. But TV specials released in between big-screen installments could be a great way to explore such figures further and broaden out the scope of the MCU. For those wanting a dash of something unprecedented in this franchise, the relatively low-stakes of TV specials could be a place to make all their wishes come true.

Offbeat Filmmakers Get a Chance to Shine

Similarly, TV specials could be a grand way for the MCU to work with some truly offbeat filmmakers. Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino was making his feature-length directorial debut on this project after decades of composing scores and helming a handful of shorts. His lack of experience would’ve likely prevented him from tackling a feature-length MCU movie for the big screen. But for a TV special, where the costs were lower and the project didn’t need to take in $800+ million from global audiences, this is a perfect venue for a first-time filmmaker to strut their stuff.

Within Werewolf by Night, Giacchino used the creative freedom of not directing something with all the expectations of an Avengers movie to establish his credentials as a visualist and a horror movie filmmaker. Surely he’s not the only up-and-coming director who could benefit from the world of TV specials. Embracing this medium could open up the door to all kinds of other exciting directors. These figures may not be household names yet, but the creative freedom afforded by TV specials could put them on the map just like Werewolf by Night did for Giacchino.

Taken as a standalone spooky title to watch in October, Werewolf by Night works like gangbusters. But it’s also a fantastic window into all kinds of exciting storytelling possibilities for where the Marvel Cinematic Universe could go next. This project has opened up the door to all the exciting possibilities of TV specials for the MCU. If Werewolf by Night is any indication, exploiting the unique facets of TV specials further in the future would be a boon for this interconnected saga in countless ways.