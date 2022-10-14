In the first three phases of the MCU, Kevin Feige seemed to have a formula he wanted Marvel filmmakers to stick to as he built the franchise toward Infinity War and Endgame. In each film, a relatable character is at a turning point in their life at the same time a villain is out to destroy the world to some degree. Phase 4 of the MCU, however, has taken a completely different approach, and it’s definitely taken some of the fanbase for a loop.

This newest phase, which began with Wandavision and will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has brought glimpses into the MCU in just about every different genre of entertainment that exists. Audiences had a psychological drama, followed up by covert ops action, then a time-travel thriller, and so on. Each project since has taken on a different tone to attract different audiences. Now that it’s spooky season, the MCU has delivered their first real horror flick with Werewolf By Night.

Getting Right to the Action

Before the first ten minutes are up, the exposition is delivered by the hostess Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris) and the mechanically operated corpse of Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), the first person to possess the Bloodstone. Ulysses used the powers of the Bloodstone to defeat supernatural monsters, but this story begins on the night of his funeral. His daughter, Elsa (Laura Donnelly), is the hero of this story. Her confidence and defiance towards her stepmother set up this dichotomy between her and the rest of the hunters who are there to try and claim the Bloodstone for themselves. The tension builds exponentially once it’s each hunter for themselves trapped in a labyrinth with an unknown monster.

The Scariest Marvel Production, By Far

A story about monster hunters and a werewolf is guaranteed to provide some jump scares. While Marvel may not have attempted anything quite as gruesome as this before, Werewolf by Night was not sparse in its use of blood splatters and fake body parts. The first room shown in the production is a large rotunda full of weapons and the heads of different monsters mounted high on the walls. After the hunt to win the Bloodstone begins, Man-Thing (Carey Jones) is introduced in the MCU and viewers see how he burns through anything he touches instantly, including bodies. The second act is where the real bloodbath is, as Jack (Gael García Bernal) is revealed to be the werewolf disguised as a hunter to save his friend, Ted aka Man-Thing.

The Cinematography of Nosferatu In 4K

The black and white footage with a high contrast and specifically angled lighting is very reminiscent of the original monster films. The grainy quality with the slightly darkened vignette around the frame gives this special the same tone as classic monster films like Frankenstein or Nosferatu without losing any of the resolution. The score, written by the show’s director Michael Giacchino, fits so perfectly with every shot that it's almost like a live orchestra is playing for the audience - like how it was during the first days of cinema.

The Benefits of a Special Feature

Werewolf By Night is Marvel’s first-ever Special Presentation. The format brings to mind Sunday nights watching The Wonderful World of Disney. These presentations are meant to be a full story like a movie, but it isn’t as long and has a fraction of the budget. With the streaming boom in recent years, platforms have gained massive budgets to create high-quality content for audiences at home. Even though this special feature is just under an hour, it still has the feel of a full movie. The biggest perk to introducing Special Presentations, though, is that projects don’t have to fit the standards for a movie and also don't have to be big enough for a series. The expectations an average audience member has when they go to see a movie are that the length is around 2 hours, even longer if it's an MCU film. There are also expectations with a show, as average audiences expect either a 20 or 40-minute run time and multiple episodes. With a Special Feature, those parameters don’t matter. Marvel could use it for shorter movies like Werewolf by Night, or they could use the format for a mini-series instead of producing a full show. The flexibility of the Special Feature format is its greatest advantage.

Why Marvel’s Genre-Hopping Phase 4 Works

Throughout the first three phases of the MCU, Marvel built an extremely devoted fan base of white males aged 18-40 because that was their target audience. Obviously, people of other genders, races, and ages enjoyed these films too, but the stories were told with their target audience in mind. They want to expand their fan base and bring in new audiences that hadn’t been interested in Marvel, which means more people buying their product. One complaint about the first three phases was that the films were too bright and colorful and the stories were too predictable and similar to each other. Phase 4 has completely abandoned that formula and experimented quite a bit with their projects. Ms. Marvel leaned into the teen genre and Werewolf by Night is definitely for horror fans. But whatever genre they try out, these projects can still be enjoyed by all audiences.

Some Risks Pay Off

Phase 4 has been a glimpse into everything the MCU wanted to try before, but it was too big of a risk until now. They’re a big enough production company that they can afford to take some risks, and they have been paying off big time with new audience members, especially horror fans, watching Werewolf By Night. From the gore and jump scares to the cinematography and special effects, so much of this project feels completely different from the rest of the MCU, and this story couldn’t have been presented any better. For Michael Giacchino’s limited experience directing, he made all the right choices to differentiate himself from the rest of the MCU directors. Different seems to be exactly what Marvel is going for these days. Keep an open mind to experiencing new things, and this phase of the MCU will make a lot more sense.