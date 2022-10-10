Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.

The special mixes a lot of things up stylistically as well — Collider critic Maggie Boccella comments on the more stylistic elements of the special, "Giacchino has truly nailed the aesthetic of classic horror with this project, taking Marvel towards genre filmmaking in a way no other director has managed in the MCU’s 14-year history. It is an unabashed love letter to the monster movies that shaped our understanding of the genre, to the creepy and crawly stories we all grew up with, whether we loved to be scared or ended up hiding behind the couch."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: How Does 'Werewolf By Night' Connect to the MCU?

Werewolf by Night is furthered by the classic aesthetic choices built into the visual and musical components. The special declares itself unique from the start of the 53-minute tale. But does Marvel stay true to the tradition of post-credit scenes?

Nope!

When Werewolf by Night reaches its final moments, that is indeed the end of this first Marvel special. Disney+'s presentation doesn't lead you to believe otherwise, either. With the app's feature that pushes the credits down to the corner of the screen, it's pretty clear that there are no teases for future stories, although it wouldn't be difficult to follow the special's protagonists, Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone for more adventures in the future.

The project is also a huge achievement for director Michael Giacchino, previously known for composing scores for The Incredibles, the revival Star Trek films, the Jurassic World films, The Batman, and several Marvel films, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange. Prior to Werewolf by Night, he's directed two projects so far, Monster Challenge, a short film, and "Ephraim and Dot," an episode from Star Trek: Short Treks, which supplements the Star Trek series currently airing, making this his largest and likely his most widely seen project to date. With the tone, black and white effects, and a multitude of fight scenes, Werewolf by Night proves that he can't just write music, but he can also orchestrate many of the aspects that go into a film.

Werewolf by Night opens a lot of doors for the special format, proving that this format will not just be for Christmas specials and add-ons for already existing stories in the MCU, but also for new stories and experiments in the franchise. Even without post-credit scenes.

Werewolf by Night is now available to stream on Disney+.