Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Part of what makes the new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf by Night so great is how thoroughly it commits to being just a standalone property. There are no gratuitous cameos from other Marvel superheroes, nor are there awkward pauses in the narrative to establish plot threads to be picked up in other future movies. There aren’t even any scenes in the credits meant to get fans excited for future motion pictures. Werewolf by Night is a thoroughly singular entry in the MCU saga, but it’s also doubtful that this will be the last place we ever see its lead characters again.

Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), and Ted/Man-Thing have been fixtures of the Marvel comics mythology for years and, in certain cases, decades. There’s no way they were ever intended to be one-off individuals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing are already being teased as having some kind of presence in a forthcoming multiverse Avengers Campus theme park ride. There’s no doubt we’ll be seeing these people again…but the question now becomes, where?

A sequel to Werewolf by Night would seem like an obvious choice, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has constantly shown that these superheroes and creatures never stay contained to just their solo franchise. Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), for instance, made his second Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, after debuting in Ant-Man, in the 2016 feature Captain America: Civil War. In other words, any of Werewolf by Night’s leads could next show up in any number of forthcoming Marvel Studios properties. Which specific properties they could appear in, though, varies wildly from one character to another.

RELATED: The MCU Should Make More TV Specials Like 'Werewolf by Night'

Elsa Bloodstone

Image Via Disney+

As Werewolf by Night ends, Elsa Bloodstone now has control over her family’s manor and the precious Bloodstone, all while demonstrating a much more empathetic approach to monsters than her ancestors. Her future is riddled with uncertainty, but now she’s got the power necessary to control her fate. Given that she's only existed in the comics since 2001, there aren’t 50+ years of comic book mythology to draw from when figuring out where Elsa Bloodstone could show up next in the MCU.

Still, some of her comic book exploits could paint a picture of where her live-action incarnation ends up next. For instance, Elsa teamed up with the Thunderbolts in the comics. With the Thunderbolts movie around the corner for a July 2024 debut, it could make sense for this character to once again cross paths with these villainous characters. Valkyrie also called upon the aid of Elsa in a 2013 issue of Fearless Defenders, so perhaps wherever Valkyrie shows up next she’ll be paired up with her. Of course, Elsa and all the Werewolf by Night characters seem like ripe choices to appear in Blade given that it will also focus on Marvel-ous monsters. But now that Blade has been put on hold, it doesn't look likely that this will be the next time we see Elsa Bloodstone.

One potentially interesting character Elsa Bloodstone could be paired up with is the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings figure Xu Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). Though it may sound like a random notion to toss the two together, both characters concluded their inaugural Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances by claiming ownership over their family’s estate and empire. The parallels between Xialing and Elsa might be close enough to ensure that she pops up in a future Shang-Chi adventure, even if it’s just in a supporting capacity.

Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night

Image via Disney+

While Elsa Bloodstone has only been around since 2001 in the comics, Werewolf by Night has been a fixture of Marvel Comics lore for decades. Even the name Werewolf by Night dates back to 1953 in a comic published by Atlas Comics, the precursor to Marvel Comics. With so many years of stories under his belt, there are countless possibilities for where Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night could appear next. This includes a possible second season of Moon Knight, a pairing that would make sense not only because the two share a horror sensibility but because Moon Knight debuted in a Werewolf by Night comic book.

Beyond Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night could also share the screen with the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3. After all, Werewolf by Night’s inaugural MCU appearance shows that he’s capable of incredible carnage, the kind of violence that can only get by in a PG-13 setting if it’s realized in black and white. If this franchise wants to maintain Werewolf by Night’s tendency for ripping people to shreds in colorized storytelling, then the inevitably R-rated tableau of the next Deadpool outing could be a perfect place for this character. Plus, the inherently zany nature of the Deadpool movies means that introducing a werewolf into this character’s world would seem like a natural development.

It's also worth mentioning that the Darkhold book has played a larger role in Russell’s comic book exploits and that this text has already appeared in multiple MCU projects, including being owned by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision. That character’s solo show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, could use the Darkhold book as a way to organically weave Werewolf by Night into its story. It doesn’t hurt that this would already be a show about a witch, a werewolf would feel like a natural extension of the spooky and supernatural proceedings.

Ted/Man-Thing

Image via Disney+

Of all of Werewolf by Night’s protagonists, Ted/Man-Thing is the one that’s bound to be the easiest to fold into other Marvel Studios properties. This boils down to the simple fact that this character is portrayed through a variety of special effects techniques (including largely practical means) and an on-set stand-in rather than a well-known actor. Figuring out when Bloodstone or Russell could show up next would require working around the complicated schedules of Donnelly and Bernal, respectively. But for Ted/Man-Thing, things are way simpler. You can make things as quick as just tossing in a digital version of the character into a Marvel Cinematic Universe project in post-production. Considering this ease, it feels likely that we’ll be seeing Ted/Man-Thing soonest in the MCU.

Still, not just any MCU project could slip in a massive swamp beast (he might not be a snug fit for Daredevil: Born Again, for instance). Still, there are other upcoming projects Ted/Man-Thing could be an organic fit for. Blade is an obvious pick, ditto Thunderbolts or Agatha: Coven of Chaos. However, one unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Ted/Man-Thing could end up factoring into are upcoming projects with some kind of ties to Iron Man like Ironheart or Armor Wars.

One of the superpowered foes Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) faced off against in Iron Man 3 was Ellen Brandt (Stéphanie Szostak). In the film, she’s just portrayed as another enhanced soldier working for evil forces, but in the comics, she’s the wife of Ted before he becomes the Man-Thing. Though it’s heavily implied she perished in Iron Man 3, that doesn’t mean her impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finished. Stark having any kind of connection to somebody this important in Man-Thing’s life, let alone such a noticeable and adversarial dynamic, means that this creature might end up getting entangled in the exploits of his superhero successors. It may not be the first place one thinks of when wondering where Ted/Man-Thing will show up next, but having him pop up in Armor Wars, for instance, could be a great way to pay off one of the earliest Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels.