Werewolf by Night is Marvel Studios' latest release, a special feature that Marvel demigod Kevin Feige insists is something new in the MCU, the first feature to explore the horror side of Marvel's rich stable of characters. The feature stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a man who, thanks to his ancestry, turns into a werewolf, a Jack Russell terror if you will, every three nights of a full moon. A number of other characters appear in the special, including monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), her zombified father Ulysses, living stepmother Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris), and Jake Gomez (Jaycob Maya), who in the comics is another Werewolf by Night. And one more: Man-Thing, a large swamp creature.

The Man-Thing/Swamp Thing Coincidence

So, Swamp Thing, right? No, but it's one of those no, not really, kinda/sorta stories. Man-Thing, from Marvel, debuted in Savage Tales #1, May 1971. DC's Swamp Thing debuted in House of Secrets #92, July 1971. Man-Thing began life as Ted Sallis, a biochemist who injected a miracle drug he invented into his own system, was chased into a swamp, drowned, and became resurrected by a combination of the drug and supernatural forces. Swamp Thing, on the other hand, was Alex Olson, a scientist caught in a lab explosion, was dumped into a swamp, drowned, and became resurrected by a combination of chemicals and supernatural forces. Seems awfully close to simply be coincidental, but according to an interview with Len Wein, creator of Swamp Thing, that's exactly what it was. Wein did room with Gerry Conway at the time, who wrote the first Man-Thing story, while Wein was working on Swamp Thing. Oddly enough, Wein wrote the second Man-Thing story, another interesting facet of their history. Having cleared the confusion, we push Swamp Thing aside, a story for another time, to focus on the mossy monster making his second live action appearance ever onscreen. Second? Yes. A 2005 Man-Thing film based on the character was released straight to TV/DVD, and by most accounts it is best that Marvel has moved on from it.

Man-Thing's origin story is deeper, and much more interesting, than the brief snapshot above. Dr. Ted Sallis was indeed a biochemistry professor, who developed the SO-2 Serum, designed to nullify the dangers of biochemical warfare. The side effect, though, was more than a little problematic. It actually turned users into monsters. Undeterred, Sallis began working with Curt Connors (yes, that Curt Connors) on modifying the serum as a new Super-Soldier Serum, à la Captain America. After completing a prototype of the serum, he committed the formula to memory and burnt all traces of the work, save one existing sample. Shortly after, his charming wife Ellen led him into an ambush by evil organization AIM, who wanted the sample (you forget one anniversary, and you get led to a group of bad guys — nice, Ellen). Sallis fled in his car, injecting himself with the serum before crashing into the swamp. Thus began the perfect storm to create Man-Thing: magical swamp energies, prototype Super-Soldier Serum, and some of Curt Connors' regeneration serum (because we know how well that turned out for him). The transformation rapidly decayed Sallis' intelligence, effectively taking over his humanity, replacing it with superhuman strength, and an ability to secrete acid when touching anyone with fear. The AIM agents would become Man-Thing's first kills.

The Nexus of All Realities

One of his first adversaries was Thog the Nether-Spawn, a demon inadvertently brought to Earth by the actions of young witch Jennifer Kale and her brother Andrew, and after winning their battle, Man-Thing threw Thog back to Sominus, his home dimension. Unfortunately, the portal remained open, with demons taking over human minds and souls, so in an effort to close the portal, the Kales prepare a ritual. Jennifer and Man-Thing disappear, only to reappear in another dimension, chained. This is where a new facet of Man-Thing is explained by Dakimh the Enchanter: Man-Thing is the guardian of the Nexus of All Realities, and as a result can close the doorways... but only after successfully surviving a trial by combat. Going out on a limb to say that probably wasn't in the job description. Anyway, Man-Thing wins, doorways are closed, and everything returns to normal. From there, Man-Thing stories involved Man-Thing coming to the aid of people who had been wronged by punishing the wrongdoers: an abusive husband, a racist cop, and a corrupt businessman were among those that came to regret their actions. Interestingly, Man-Thing is incapable of emotion, reason, though or long-term memory, but does sense emotions empathically, which is how he is able to differentiate between the harmers and the harmed.

Since then, Man-Thing has been involved in events both supernatural and earthly: realigning, and fixing, the Nexus of All Realities, defending the swamp, settling a satyr's two-century-old curse on the crew of a pirate ship, fighting more demons, meeting a race of Yetis in the Himalayas, and restoring all existence after existence was wiped out by Termineus. He has crossed paths with the likes of Korrek, Howard the Duck, Iron Man, the Micronauts, Baron Mordo, Dr. Strange, and the Thing ("Let me introduce you. Thing, Man-Thing. Man-Thing, Thing").

Perhaps most interestingly, and a plausible next step for the character after Werewolf by Night, is Man-Thing's comic-book association with the Legion of Monsters, consisting of himself, Ghost Rider, Morbius, and Jack Russell's Werewolf. Feige has insisted that the special will be a pivotal moment in the MCU, and it's hard not to think that with the introduction of two members of the group that the other two couldn't somehow fall in. Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) has already appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Morbius could certainly be replaced with another beastly hero if Sony won't let Marvel use him (despite the horror that was the Morbius film). And even if that isn't Marvel's plan, the introduction of Man-Thing opens up a world of possibilities for the MCU, thanks to how the character has (not acidically) touched key areas in the Marvel universe throughout his history that have only just been explored onscreen, or have yet to be.