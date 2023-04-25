The classic social deduction game Werewolf is getting a twisted film adaptation courtesy of emerging directors Jackie Payne and Cara Claymore and Collider can exclusively unveil the first teaser trailer. Titled Werewolf Game, the film follows 12 complete strangers who've been kidnapped by a social media company to play the titular game. This variation has deadlier consequences than the party game by Dimitry Davidoff, however, as the demented Judge played by Tony Todd forces them to play to their deaths. Marrying the classic whodunit with modern with the dread of social media and the aesthetic of modern video games and manga, the project looks to offer a unique spin on a death game film.

Todd takes center stage in the teaser which kicks off shots of victims struggling against their bindings to try and escape what awaits them. The classic game of Werewolf, also often called Mafia, sees a small group of players tasked with "killing" enough villagers in order to reach parity with them while the villages try to vote out and "execute" who they believe is responsible. With how much panic there is on the victim's faces, and how many body bags the company's goons haul away, it's clear that the murders are no game and neither are the executions. Todd welcomes his guests with his satisfying yet sinister voice, telling them they've been selected to participate much to their horror. The trailer ends with Robert Picardo bluntly telling everyone, "Welcome to club dead" before a final axe swing closes out the teaser on a violent note.

Werewolf Game reunites Todd with Different Duck Productions founder Rob Margolies who also produced 2020's Immortal which Todd starred in. This latest film emerged from Margolies's First Frame International Film Festival where the screenplay earned the top prize along with a production deal. Given Todd's horror bona fides, he made the perfect choice to play the villain in the genre-bending thriller.

Image via Different Duck Films

RELATED: 'Candyman' Review: Tony Todd Still Terrifies as One of Horror's Greatest Icons

Who Else Joins Todd in Werewolf Game?

Aside from the legendary Todd, Werewolf Game also stars Lydia Hearst, Bai Ling, Teala Dunn, and Picardo. In addition to directing, Payne writes while Claymore gets in on the action herself by joining the cast. She even gets her own little moment in the teaser, charging at the camera with an axe in hand. The directors hope to appeal to a broader audience with a PG-13 rating while still bringing anime intensity to a whodunit formula steeped in thrills that evoke the best of retro horror.

Werewolf Game is deep into post-production with an eye toward releasing later on in 2023. A Kickstarter for the project is available in order to help cover the final costs of the film and connect potential fans with the filmmakers. Check out the exclusive teaser below: