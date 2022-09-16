It’s a full moon tonight! Werewolves have absolutely taken over Halloween mainstream media within the past few decades, with the rising popularity of the Twilight movie series and Teen Wolf television show. While werewolves have been a quintessential part of folklore and culture since their beginnings in Europe during the medieval era.

RELATED: 13 Essential Werewolf Films, from 'The Howling' to 'Werewolves Within'

There is no doubt that werewolves have and will always be a fan favorite among the public. These people who only appear in their wolf-like form during a full moon have become a staple Halloween character. Now that the Halloween season is once again returning for another frightful year, there are a few movies featuring these big bad creatures that are worth the watch.

The 'Twilight' Saga (2008-2012)

The Twilight Saga is the ultimate showdown between werewolves and vampires when a Vampire named Edward and a Werewolf named Jacob fight over a human girl named Bella. While the werewolves do not fully enter the universe until the second movie, once they are there, it is a definite must-watch. Jacob, played by Taylor Lautner, protects Bella from a horde of vampires along with the rest of his pack. This epic gothic-drama movie series is a push-and-pull between a chiseled vampire husband and a free-living werewolf boyfriend.

RELATED: 10 Cringey Yet Charming Lines From The 'Twilight' Movies

Except instead of lovey-dovey happy romance moments, there is quite a bit of violent brawls between the vampires and werewolves. The movies are based on the book series of the name. So, fans of the movies who want more can check out the stellar novels (and vice versa).

'Teen Wolf' (2011-2017)

image via MTV

Teen Wolf is a supernatural teen drama that aired on MTV from 2011 to 2017. The series was extremely popular among younger audiences for its dramatic content that surrounded high-school life (with a touch of werewolf magic). The series follows a high school student named Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who becomes a teenage werewolf after being bitten by an alpha werewolf the night before his sophomore year.

RELATED: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Release Window, Trailer, Plot, Returning Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

He is forced to balance his identity in his hometown which he also realizes is a breeding ground for supernatural phenomena. Romantic feelings, dweeb-to-jock character arcs because of new werewolf powers, and family drama follows suit in the series as the story progresses. Also starring in the series are Dylan O’Brien and Holland Roden.

'ZOMBIES 2' (2020)

Image via Disney

This one is for the family! ZOMBIES 2 is the music-filled sequel to the Disney Channel Original movie ZOMBIES. The first movie followed Zed (Milo Manheim) and a group of Zombies as they attempt to assimilate into a human high school. Newly-found love is ever-so-present as well when Zed and Addison (Meg Donnelly) fall in love.

In the sequel, their relationship is challenged when a pack of werewolves infiltrates the town in search of the Great Alpha. The werewolves are led by Wyatt (Pearce Joza) and Wynter (Ariel Martin, also known as BabyAriel). For any Disney Channel fan, this movie franchise is a wonderful choice. The werewolves are also present in the most recent sequel ZOMBIES sequel.

'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

An American Werewolf In London is a 1981 horror comedy that is known for being one of the most well-recognized and appreciated werewolf movies to ever exist in American cinema. The movie follows two American backpackers named David and Jack who are attacked by a werewolf while traveling in England.

David then spirals, questioning whether he will transform into a werewolf under the next full moon (as the legend goes). The movie is worth the watch for the classic movie feel, comedic dialogue, and—of course—werewolf content.

'Werewolves Within' (2021)

(Clockwise from lower right) Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Catherine Curtin, Harvey Guillen, Cheyenne Jackson, George Basil and Sarah Burns in WEREWOLVES WITHIN, produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, Vanishing Angle, and Sam Richardson. IFC Films will release the film June 25th, 2021 in select theaters and on demand.

Werewolves Within is a newer comedy-horror film based on the video game of the same name. The film was released in 2021 and stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, and many others. The movie follows a group of people in a small Vermont town who are trapped in a snowstorm, and they all expect one of them is secretly a werewolf.

The movie is definitely on the funnier side and the film received mostly positive reviews for the well-written screenplay, characters, and jokes. The movie became the first film based on a video game to receive a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A funny, mysterious, new comedy-horror film about werewolves? Fur sure!

NEXT: Why 'Wolf' Is the Best Worst Werewolf Movie Ever