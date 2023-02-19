These shows and movies will have you howling at the full moon.

‘Wolf Pack’ and 9 More Werewolf Shows and Movies That Are Streaming Right Now

Sarah Michelle Gellar makes her return to television in the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. While there are only a few episodes available, there are plenty of other werewolf series and films to hold audiences over while they wait for new episodes.

These monstrous shape-shifters can get a bad rap but have shifted in the zeitgeist from malevolent creatures to tortured anti-heroes. From 80s cult classics to immersive supernatural teen dramas, streaming services are chock-full of lycanthrope content.

1 'Wolf Pack' (2023)

Image via Paramount+

Paramount's new teen drama premiered last week. Based on the 2004 book of the same name, it stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as a detective investigating a wildfire. What she believes to be a straightforward arson investigation leads her onto the path of a supernatural mystery.

The series follows two teens that are bitten by a mysterious creature while trying to escape the wildfire. They soon discover they have become werewolves and befriend two adopted siblings that have had the same experience sixteen years earlier. The pack embarks on their own investigations into their new abilities.

Wolf Pack is available to stream on Paramount+

2 'Teen Wolf: The Series' (2011 - 2017)

Image via MTV

The hit series based on the 1985 film, took the source material in a new direction with this supernatural teen thriller. After Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) is bitten by a werewolf, he and his best friend, Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) discover a host of supernatural happenings in their town of Beacon Hills.

The series ran for six seasons and launched the careers of stars like Dylan O'Brien and Colton Haynes. Teen Wolf: The Movie, a continuation of the series, premiered earlier this year. It broke Paramount+'s record for the most-watched original movie on the first day of its premiere. Teen Wolf: The Series and The Movie are both streaming on Hulu and Paramount+

3 'Teen Wolf' (1985)

It's impossible to mention Teen Wolf: The Series without mentioning the original 1985 film. The coming-of-age comedy stars Michael J. Fox as a teen who discovers he is a werewolf. Unlike the series, Fox's Scott Howard uses his newfound werewolf abilities to increase his popularity and win basketball games.

It was met with a mixed critical response, but since has become a cult classic. It earned an animated series and a sequel in 1987, Teen Wolf Too before getting the 2011 reboot. Teen Wolf is available to stream on HBOMax

4 'Ginger Snaps' (2000)

Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins) are sisters whose bond is tested when Ginger is bitten and becomes a werewolf. The film follows Brigitte as she enlists a local drug dealer to help develop a cure for her sister. But as the bodies start stacking up, she finds it harder to keep her sisters condition under wraps.

The horror film was a critical success despite a limited theatrical run. The film has developed a cult following with audiences praising its feminist themes. It produced two sequels and a series is currently in development. Ginger Snaps is now streaming on Peacock

5 'Werewolf By Night' (2022)

Image via Disney+

This past Halloween, fans were eager to get a glimpse of Marvel's first television special based on Werewolf By Night. The special is stylized in black and white, calling back to old studio films, and shares continuity with other MCU films and series. The special has been praised for its practical effects, performances and cinematography.

Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal) joins a group of monster hunters trying to win the coveted bloodstone and the magical gifts that come with it. Russell's objective, however, is unclear as he makes his way through a deadly maze alongside the rightful heir of the stone, Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly). When he is captured, his secret is revealed with deadly consequences. Available to stream on Disney+

6 'Being Human' (2011 - 2014)

Being Human is a Canadian drama-comedy about three supernatural friends who live as roommates. Aiden (Sam Witwer), a vampire, Josh (Sam Huntington), a werewolf and Sally (Meagan Rath), a ghost, share an apartment in an effort to keep their powers a secret from the rest of the world. Things get complicated when the supernatural world collides with their desire to live seemingly normal lives.

Based on the hit BBC series of the same name, Being Human ran for four seasons. It was praised for its camp and humor. It's a show that doesn't take itself seriously and is easy to watch. Streaming is available on Roku

7 'Werewolves Within' (2021)

Based on the video of the same name, Werewolves Within is a comedy that plays like Clue, but with werewolves. Residents of a small Vermont town are stuck in a snowstorm when they start to suspect one of them might be a werewolf. Paranoia raises and the body count gets higher, as the new forest ranger attempts to keep order.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, like Sam Richardson (Veep, Ted Lasso), Milana Vayntrub (Marvel Rising) and Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows). It is the highest critic-rated video game adaptation on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite some violence, it remains playful and thrilling. Werewolves Within is streaming on Paramount+

8 'The Order' (2019 - 2020)

College freshman, Jack (Jake Manley), joins a magical secret society in hopes to avenge his late mother. He soon discovers there is a war brewing between werewolves and the magical dark arts. Though his allegiance lies with the dark arts he finds himself drawn to the other side.

The horror drama series holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its fans praise the humor, genre-blending and surprising plot twists. The Order is available to stream on Netflix

9 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Image via Universal Pictures

An American backpacker and his friend are attacked by a wolf outside a Yorkshire pub. He wakes up in a hospital bed in London alone and has visions of his dead friend who explains he has become a werewolf. When the full moon rises, he prowls the streets of London wreaking havoc.

The cult classic was director John Landis' first foray into horror after an established career in comedy. The blending of horror and comedy, combined with the special effects make it a milestone in the genre. The film earned a sequel in 1997, An American Werewolf in Paris, and a reboot is currently in development. Available to stream on Paramount+

10 'The Howling' (1981)

Image via Embassy Pictures

Karen White (Dee Wallace) is a traumatized news reporter who after aiding the police capture a serial killer attends an isolated psychiatric retreat. Her husband accompanies her, but as she and her friend investigate the circumstances of the police investigation, they begin to suspect something more supernatural at play.

The Howling was well received and holds cult classic status. It spawned a franchise of seven films and is being remade for Netflix by It's Anthony Muschietti. The Howling is now streaming on AMC+

