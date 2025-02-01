Werewolves are as classic movie monsters as vampires, zombies, or mummies. From Lon Chaney Jr.'s iconic original to Leigh Whannell's recent howl at the moon, cinematic lycanthropes have been tearing through their shirts and terrifying audiences for many full moons. Unlike their fellow movie monsters, werewolves have always required a bit more technical wizardry to bring them to life on screen. Need a vampire? Pop in a pair of fake teeth. How about a mummy? Break out the bandages. Werewolves, however, involve a whole new level of transformation.

Some of the best makeup and visual effects artists in the business have helped realize the transition from human to hairy monster, and the scenes where the transformation takes place are often a highlight of this horror subgenre. Whether it's because audiences have an innate fear of their inner beast being unleashed or perhaps a perverse desire to let it out, no werewolf movie can be considered complete without an on-screen transformation. These ten movies have the best werewolf transformations, which set the bar too high for others to try and emulate.

10 'Werewolf of London' (1935)

Directed by Stuart Walker

Image via Universal Pictures

While the tragic classic The Wolf Man dominates the conversation when it comes to Golden Age werewolf horror, it was actually preceded by Werewolf of London, the first feature-length werewolf movie. Both movies have a lot in common, including makeup maestro Jack Pierce, who designed the werewolves in both films. The design used on Lon Chaney Jr. was actually meant for Werewolf of London's lead, Henry Hull, who ultimately wore a toned-down version. While the design eventually used in the film was influential in its own right (Rick Baker would emulate it years later in the cult movie Wolf), the other design is far more iconic. Werewolf of London, however, wins out when it comes to the transformation sequence.

While The Wolf Man used fades with a locked-down camera to transition Lon Chaney Jr. into his bestial form, Werewolf of London got far more creative and used strategically placed pillars to hide the shot transitions. The transformation is much more fluid and benefits from a dynamic moving camera. It's a technically impressive piece of filmmaking, given the limitations of the time, and it easily outperforms its more popular counterpart. Werewolf of London may not be as definitive of a werewolf movie, but it is definitely worth checking out for any horror connoisseur.

9 'The Monster Squad' (1987)

Directed by Fred Dekker

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Fred Dekker's The Monster Squad brought back the classic Universal Monsters (or their visually distinct for legal reasons doppelgangers) and had them face off against a tenacious group of pre-teens. It's one of the most underrated monster movies of all time, and part of that is due to Stan Winston's updated takes on the iconic monsters. Played by Uncle Rico himself, Jon Gries, the wolfman is a more minor character compared to Dracula and the Frankenstein monster, but he still gets a killer transformation scene.

Trapped in a phone booth as the full moon rises, Gries snarls and foams at the mouth as Winston's team takes over, using updated makeup effects to make the transformation visceral. Like many other aspects of this "kids" movie, the transformation goes way harder than it needs to. It's not the most violent transformation put on screen, and it's relatively brief compared to others, but it'll be seared into the memory of any child whose parents are cool enough to let them watch. Like its wolfman, The Monster Squad's got nards.

8 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image via Warner Bros.

Many horror fans may shudder at the thought of a CGI werewolf transformation, much less one in a family-friendly fantasy series, but the fact remains that digital technology opened up a world of opportunities for lycanthropy. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the best and darkest in the Potter franchise, is magical proof of that. The werewolf here is Professor Remus Lupin (names in the wizarding world are not subtle), who is a very reluctant werewolf.

The movie doesn't shy away from the pain of the transition and does make use of some practical effects before Industrial Light and Magic fully takeover to make the full transformation of the professor into a lanky, almost hairless beast. Alfonso Cuarón is known for his haunting visuals and expert employment of digital technology, and that is on full display in his one and only contribution to the series. This werewolf transformation is just scary enough to worry about the safety of Harry and his friends while also letting audiences feel sympathy for the unfortunate Lupin.