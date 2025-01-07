If you're a horror fan who loves the werewolf sub-genre, you’ve been eating well the last couple of months. Universal’s Wolf Man remake from director Leigh Whannell is releasing in just a couple of weeks. However, another theatrical nightmare, Werewolves, from director Steven C. Miller terrorized moviegoers last month. It wasn't exactly a box office hit, but now Werewolves is getting its second full moon on Blu-ray this winter.

Werewolves is transforming on Blu-ray and DVD on February 4, 2025. While the Frank Grillo-starring bloodbath received a split reception with a 50% critic score and a 44% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, its reception in the horror community itself was a bit more positive thanks to its over-the-top concept and its emphasis on practical effects. Despite that, financially, the horror thriller only managed to make $2 million worldwide. Hopefully it'll be able to make more of a splash in its physical media debut. The Blu-ray will come with deleted scenes, trailers and a digital copy of the film.

What's ‘Werewolves’ About?

Werewolves is as simple of a genre story as you can get. After a supermoon starts, turning people who enter the moonlight into the title monsters around the world, surviving till morning becomes a top priority. What Werewolves lacks in plot, it more than makes up for in its visual effects. In the vein of classics like An American Werewolf in London and modern gems like Ginger Snaps and Dog Soldiers, this is a horror venture that sinks its teeth into you with its old-school monster designs. Plus, if you’ve been watching Creature Commandos and are excited about James Gunn’s new DCU, this is another scream-worthy option to get your Grillo fix before Superman premieres in July. The actor has been an underrated talent for over a decade, starring in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Purge franchise and End of Watch. Alongside Grillo, Werewolves also stars Katrina Law (Arrow), Ilfenesh Hadera, Jimmy Cummings and Lou Diamond.

Don't Step Into the Moonlight

The Werewolf sub-genre has a rich history of classics, from The Wolf Man to The Howling. It's a movie monster that has been watered down in the 21st century, but they’ve been making a comeback with films like Werewolf Within. Now Werewolves and Wolf Man mark the beast’s theatrical comeback. While horror fans wait for the latter, you can pre-order Werewolves’ Blu-ray on Amazon for $24.49 USD. The film is also currently available to rent and buy on paid VOD services like Fandango at Home. The trailer for Werewolves can be viewed below.