Frank Grillo’s performance as Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos has everyone talking, but earlier this month he starred in a supernatural thriller that performed exceptionally poorly at the box office. Grillo stars alongside Katrina Law and Lou Diamond Phillips in Werewolves, which is now available on digital platforms after failing to gross even $2 million at the box office. The film began playing in theaters on December 6 and opened to only $1 million despite playing in over 1,300 theaters, leaving its per-screen gross at a measly $779. It dropped a whopping 74% during its second weekend in theaters on its way to earning only $273,000, before falling even further with $14,000 this last weekend in only 25 theaters domestically. The film earned $1.89 million domestically and $76,000 internationally for a worldwide total of $1.9 million.

Budget information for the film has not been made available from Briarcliff Entertainment, the primary distributor, but it will certainly be a net loss after earning such a meager haul at the box office. Thanks to Grillo’s aforementioned performance in Creature Commandos, however, no one is all that worried about his latest theatrical release flopping spectacularly. Creature Commandos is the first DCU project under new studio head James Gunn, who is best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy in the MCU. The animated DCU series has found extreme success upon launch, earning scores of 95% from critics and 80% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and when paired with the record-breaking debut of the first Superman trailer, Grillo has nothing to worry about thanks to his new role with DC.

What Else Is Coming Up for ‘Werewolves’ Star Frank Grillo?

After voicing Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, Frank Grillo will also reprise the role in live-action first in Superman, which is slated for theatrical release on July 11, 2025, and later in Peacemaker Season 2, which has been confirmed to drop on Max in August. Following his DCU roles, Grillo will star alongside Black Widow veteran Olga Kurylenko in Misdirection, an upcoming thriller that’s currently in production, and he’ll team up with Tyrese Gibson and Harvey Keitel for Hard Matter, the action flick from writer/director Justin Price.

Werewolves is no longer playing in theaters and is available for rent or purchase on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Werewolves on Prime Video.

Werewolves is a film directed by Steven C. Miller, exploring a world where humans struggle to navigate tensions with werewolves. Amidst rising chaos, both species face questions of identity and survival as conflicts escalate. Director Steven C. Miller Cast Katrina Law , Frank Grillo , Lou Diamond Phillips , Ilfenesh Hadera , Sam Daly , James Kyson , Betzaida Landín , Dane DiLiegro Runtime 94 Minutes Writers Matthew Kennedy

