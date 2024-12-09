Frank Grillo is one of the stars in Creature Commandos, the debut DCU project that’s taking the world by storm, but he also features in the lead role of a new action theater that just hit theaters this weekend. Grillo stars alongside Katrina Law in Werewolves, the vampire/werewolf horror thriller that opened to only $1.1 million at the box office during its first weekend in theaters, despite playing in more than a thousand theaters. For context, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returned to theaters this weekend to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, and it grossed $4.4 million despite only playing in 165 theaters. Werewolves averaged only $814 per theater, the lowest of any movie this weekend in the top 10. Only The Best Christmas Pageant Ever also finished with less than $1,000 per theater.

Werewolves has received middling reviews out of the gate, earning a 50% score from critics and a 45% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is also up against a stacked group of competitors at the box office, with Moana 2 concluding its second weekend in the #1 spot yet again, with Wicked and Gladiator 2 close behind. Werewolves was a prime candidate for a box office flop, and while the budget has not yet been revealed, it will almost certainly be a net loss for Briarcliff Entertainment, the primary distributor for the film. Werewolves did gross more than Jude Law’s The Order during their respective opening weekends, but only by $200,000 despite playing in more than double its total theaters.

What Else Has Frank Grillo Been in Lately?

Grillo is known for his role opposite Liam Neeson in The Grey, and he also further broke out by playing Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and again in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. He also recently starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, the Paramount+ Original Series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which came shortly after he teamed up with The Matrix veteran Carrie-Anne Moss for Die Alone. Grillo is also confirmed to reprise his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2, which premieres on Max this August, and Superman, which debuts in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Werewolves is now playing in most theaters in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Werewolves is a film directed by Steven C. Miller, exploring a world where humans struggle to navigate tensions with werewolves. Amidst rising chaos, both species face questions of identity and survival as conflicts escalate. Director Steven C. Miller Cast Katrina Law , Frank Grillo , Lou Diamond Phillips , Ilfenesh Hadera , Sam Daly , James Kyson , Betzaida Landín , Dane DiLiegro Runtime 94 Minutes Writers Matthew Kennedy

