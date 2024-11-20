The moon shines brightly tonight as the second trailer for Werewolves has dropped. This upcoming supernatural horror will star The Purge: Anarchy's Frank Grillo as the world attempts to stop the supernatural horrors that are to come. The feature was directed by Extraction's Steven C. Miller and will be released next month.

This latest trailer references the big bad wolf from The Three Little Pigs and how houses are blocked off and barricaded. In addition, the military is aiding civilians as another supernatural attack is coming due to the supermoon. Unfortunately, the research to prevent another Werewolf attack fails, and these supernatural beasts begin their rampage across the city.

Grillo will star as Wesley Marshal, and joining him are Katrina Law (NCIS), Ilfenesh Hadera (Chicago Fire), James Michael Cummings (City on a Hill), Lou Diamond Phillips (Prodigal Son), and Kamdynn Gary (Netflix's One Piece). The project was first announced back in 2022, according to Bloody Disgusting, and it tells the story of the world preparing itself for another werewolf attack as a supermoon from the previous year triggered a latent gene in every human that turns them into a werewolf for one night, killing billions.

Frank Grillo's Acting History, Explained

Grillo started his acting career in 1992 and has starred in notable media franchises such as the MCU and The Purge. Some of his notable roles include Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, What If...?, and other Marvel projects, Leo Barnes in The Purge: Anarchy and Election Year, and most recently, Bill Vevilaqua in Tulsa King.

The actor's first role was in 1993 when he appeared in Deadly Rivals. Since then, he showcased his talents in other projects, including The Kill Point, Jekyll Island, Kingdom, and Billions. Aside from Werewolves, the actor will be making his DCU debut, as he will play Rick Flag Sr in Creature Commandos and Superman. In addition, he's also set to appear in other projects, such as Misdirection and Hard Matter.

Alongside his acting credits, Grillo also has producing under his belt. He was an executive producer for many projects, such as Hounds of War, Shattered, and No Man's Land, just to name a few. He also produced other pieces of work, like Point Blank, Copshop, Wheelman, and Guerra.

Werewolves will emerge in theatres on December 6, 2024. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.