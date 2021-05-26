The first full trailer for the upcoming film Werewolves Within has dropped, offering a longer look at the wicked and wild horror-comedy from IFC Films. The story is that a mysterious killer has begun terrorizing the snowed-in residents of a small town. That means a new forest ranger, an outsider to the community, will have to piece together the clues in order to find whomever or whatever is responsible for the violence. The trailer shows how, complete with an R-rating, the film’s hero will certainly have his work cut out for him... that is, if the monster doesn’t cut through him first.

Based on the Ubisoft game of the same name, which was a multiplayer VR set in a medieval-fantasy town that is being attacked by a werewolf, the film stars Sam Richardson, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Milana Vayntrub, Michaela Watkins, Catherine Curtin, Cheyenne Jackson, George Basil, and Sarah Burns.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: 'Werewolves Within' Trailer Teases a Murder Mystery With Creature Feature Gore

The film is directed by Josh Ruben, most known for his underrated debut Scare Me and television work on shows like Adam Ruins Everything, who had previously said he had a lot of childhood memories to draw from for this newest film:

“I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within. As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us.”

The film is also the feature debut for writer Mishna Wolff, whose comic timing and voice already shines through in the trailer. Plus, she may just have the most unintentionally perfect last name to take on a film about werewolves.

While based on a video game, it will also be more familiar to those of us who played the classic party game of many a gathering where a group of friends was tasked with either finding the werewolves or killing the townspeople as a werewolf themself. What separates the film from its inspiration and let’s just say other ill-fated video game adaptations is that there is a lot of ambiguity in the mythology of the story with room for new creative ideas to take hold. There also are a lot of talented comedy performers who already seem to be really sinking their teeth into the material.

You can check out the trailer below before Werewolves Within is in theaters on June 25 and on-demand on July 2.

KEEP READING: 'Dexter' Revival Teaser Unveils New Alias for Michael C. Hall's Serial Killer

Share Share Tweet Email

J.J. Abrams Reflects on 'Star Wars' and When It's Critical to Have a Plan "I do think that there’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.”

Read Next