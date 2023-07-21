Largely considered Werner Herzog’s breakout film, Aguirre, the Wrath of God would garner the cinematic icon much acclaim, the likes of which he would pay back tenfold through his relationship with the film’s star, Klaus Kinski, marking the start of one of the most dangerously violent actor-director relationships in cinema history. Though their first collaboration was mired by a constant feud between them, much of which was reportedly birthed from Kinski’s extremely sudden and frequent violent outbursts (there’s strong evidence to suggest that Klaus Kinski suffered from an extreme case of psychopathy), the pair would continue to work together for an additional four Herzog films, some of which were the director’s most acclaimed.

The films in question that featured this iconic pairing include Nosferatu the Vampyre (considered by many to be the best Dracula movie), an adaptation of the unfinished play Woyzeck, the adventure-epic Fitzcarraldo (the likes of which holds the contender for the craziest Werner Herzog shoot, which by his standards is saying something), and lastly, Cobra Verde, about a fictional slave trader who arrives at the Kingdom of Dahomey (think The Woman King meets… well, Klaus Kinski). The variance within the films he made with Herzog alone should leave no viewer in question of the man’s absolutely unhinged acting ability, but Kinski’s credits extend far and wide, having starred in over 130 films, many of them Spaghetti Westerns, including one of the most daringly subversive of all time. Both on and off camera, Kinski was one of the most menacing presences of all time, and that’s in comparison to Herzog himself, a man who once hypnotized an entire film set (a skill he also applies to chickens).

Who Is Klaus Kinski?

Facts about Kinski’s life are hard to come by as due to his erratic behavior, it’s unwise to judge his autobiography as truthful. The rumors however are wild, likely peaking with his conscription into the German Wehrmacht during WWII and his capture by British soldiers (where he reportedly performed his first piece of theater), only to attempt to be sent home as early as possible through drinking his own urine and eating cigarettes (under the assumption that sick POWs would be sent home first). Steven Spielberg reportedly tried to cast him as the lead in Raiders of the Lost Ark, only for Kinski to dismiss the script as “a yawn-making, boring, pile of shit.” It’s safe to say that the world dodged a bullet there.

Werner Herzog attempted to chronicle the relationship between him and Kinski through the 1999 documentary My Best Fiend, the likes of which offers a brilliant overview of both Kinski’s madness and his sensitive side (though it should be noted that the occasional evidence of sensitivity is no excuse for the amount of rage this man inflicted on those surrounding him). For Aguirre specifically, the film that started it all, filming took place in the harsh Peruvian jungle to chronicle the journey of conquistador Lope de Aguirre as he leads a group of colonialists down the Amazon River in a futile search for El Dorado, the mythical city of gold.

Herzog was well aware of the madness required for the role and sought Kinski specifically, who, while madly excited by the project, proved infuriatingly unproductive when he wasn’t the center of attention. All this while the cast and crew cut through incredibly difficult terrain and rode down treacherous rapids on shoddy rafts. It’s not only a miracle that the film was a success, but the fact that no one lost their life is a special achievement altogether, particularly as…

Why Did Werner Herzog & Klaus Kinski Threaten to Kill One Another?

The most famous of the stories involving the filming of Aguirre can be found on the film’s DVD commentary track as well as the aforementioned My Best Fiend. In one instance, Kinski became irritated by the noise made by cast and crew members playing cards in a hut. His response involved firing three gunshots into that same hut, blowing off one of the poor extra’s fingers. Let’s be honest, the man should have been arrested then and there, but when Kinski threatened to walk off the project midway through production, Herzog recalled “I told him I had a rifle. [If he didn’t come back] there’d be eight bullets in his head and the ninth one would be mine.” Kinski reportedly instinctively understood that Herzog was no longer joking and thus completed the film.

The legend would later evolve into the claim that Herzog directed Kinski for the rest of the film by gunpoint, which Herzog stated was apocryphal. Though no film is worth the facilitation of such behavior, the result is one of the most mad and deranged performances ever seen on screen. To understand the gravity that Kinski brought to his character, one needs to look no further than a scene in My Best Fiend where Herzog contrasts the performances of the original leads Jason Robards and Mick Jagger (whose footage had to be scrapped due to Robards’ contraction of dysentery in the jungle) with that of Kinski’s. As great as it would have been to see a Jagger-Herzog collaboration, it’s hard to argue that Kinski’s performance as Fitzcarraldo isn’t an astonishingly more effective piece of performative art (which, it must be repeated, is no excuse for harassment).

‘Aguirre, the Wrath of God’ Led to the Birth of the Klaus Kinski Spiral

Klaus Kinski isn’t just an outstanding actor but a filmmaker. The truth behind that statement is evident in his command of cinematographic principles in order to enhance his own performance. Herzog lends special praise to this in My Best Fiend, using Aguirre as his primary example for the birth of what he would dub the ‘Kinski spiral’. In explaining it, Herzog states that entering the frame from either side of the camera robs the scene of any tension. However, Kinski’s method involved standing next to the camera and twisting his leg around the tripod so that his body would be forced to “spiral itself organically into the picture”.

The result, combined with Kinski’s terrifying scowl, created an incredibly disturbing and menacing effect. Kinski repeated many variations of this, one of which can be seen in the Fitzcarraldo clip above, though in that specific shot, he came from below. It’s a genius cinematic technique that goes to show the strength of an actor who works with the camera rather than merely in front of it. Even if Kinski’s background came from theater, his mastery of film performance is absolutely worthy of study. Ideally with some ethical safeguards in place.

Whether it’s for his performance For a Few Dollars More or Doctor Zhivago (another haunted production, though that one didn’t appear to be Kinski’s fault), Kinski’s legacy has been cemented among cinephiles as one of the most deranged performers of all time. One can only hope that the victims of his outbursts found peace after the consistent torment he inflicted upon them, Herzog included (and that’s a guy who got shot during an interview with Mark Kermode, only to shrug the occasion off as “not significant”). Herzog’s films often come at the cost of a torturous production cycle, but even for him, his Kinski productions were particularly hellish. Herzog once described Kinski as “one of the greatest actors of the century, but also a monster and a great pestilence.” In the case of Kinski’s filmography, separating the art from the artist isn’t just debatable, it’s absolutely necessary.