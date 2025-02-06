Hucking fell, here's some news we didn't expect. Prepare to stress about who you describe this movie to, because real-life sisters Kate and Rooney Mara are about to star as fictional sisters in a film with a title so delightfully dicey you’ll be afraid to say it around your gran. That's right, the pair are going to headline Bucking Fastard, the latest cinematic brainchild from the ever-enigmatic Herner Werzog - eh, sorry, Werner Herzog, a man who likes to straddle the line between existential crisis and fever dream, and occasionally, attempt to kidnap Baby Yoda. Deadline exclusively reported the news.

Herzog — whose various credits include celebrated documentaries like Grizzly Man and beloved features like 1979's Nosferatu — will write and direct the film. Production is set to kick off this spring in Ireland and Slovenia. If you’re wondering why those locations were chosen, the answer is probably vibes. Anyway, what the heck is Bucking Fastard about anyway?

The movie is based on the supposedly true story of Joan and Jean, a pair of sisters so inseparable they’d probably file joint taxes if the government allowed it. Described as living “on the fringes of society,” which is film-speak for “things are about to get weird,” the sisters’ tale promises all the existential dread and emotional complexity we’ve come to expect from Herzog—along with, hopefully, zero goats falling off cliffs. Production starts this spring, so get ready for set photos featuring the Mara sisters looking ethereal in gloomy weather while Herzog stands nearby, contemplating the futility of human existence.

Have Rooney and Kate Mara Worked Together Before?