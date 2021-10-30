If there was one character from The Mandalorian that the world needed merchandise of, it was Werner Herzog’s The Client, and that’s not a joke. Thankfully, you’ll be able to finally get that thanks to Hasbro. The toy company recently announced that they will be producing a Client action figure as part of their Star Wars Black Series line, and the result is beautiful.

The Client action figure will stand six inches. Not only that, but it comes with almost everything that a toy figure of the German director should include. The collectible will come with a transponder and a camtono for all of your Grogu-locating needs. Whether you’re a Star Wars fanatic or a big fan of Cobra Verde, you will probably want to open up your wallet for this figure.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Mike Flanagan Would "Love" to Make a 'Star Wars' Horror Movie

In case you need a refresher, The Client played a small but pivotal role in the events of The Mandalorian’s first season. He is a mysterious remnant of the Empire who is working to bring an important asset to Moff Gideon (the equally incredible Giancarlo Esposito), and thus hires the titular hunter (Pedro Pascal) to retrieve it. When he finds out that the asset is actually an adorable child from Yoda’s mysterious race, the Mandalorian struggles to balance his personal feelings and his mission, eventually rescuing Grogu from the Client. Even though the Client was killed by Gideon’s troops, he still played a crucial role in moving the series forward.

Herzog even being a part of the Star Wars universe is still something that many could still be wrapping their heads around. Alas, I am personally grateful I live in the universe where this collaboration happened. Besides, who else can say that they’ve directed Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans and also played a bit role in the Star Wars universe?

Hasbro has not revealed when customers can pre-order their Client action figures. However, you can view it in all its glory in the photos below:

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

KEEP READING: The 27 Best Sci-Fi Shows of the 2010s

'Squid Game' Was Brought to Life in Los Angeles for Netflix Promotion Fans were able to indulge in all things 'Squid Game.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email