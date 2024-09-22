Known for his intense films and even more daunting personality, Werner Herzog isn’t the kind of man you’d expect to be moved by much. His career spans over six decades and includes major achievements like 20 feature films, 34 documentaries, and even some out of the blues acting gigs in The Mandalorian and Jack Reacher. All in all, the filmmaker has built himself quite the formidable reputation. His icy cold stare and bonkers set stories — like the rumored gun standoff with Klaus Kinski — have all contributed to this perception.

These days, Herzog has directed his attention to documentaries, in the process taking viewers into the depths of some pretty wild and remote places. He’s done everything from Grizzly Man — the heartwrenching story of a man who’s become one with the bears — to Encounters at the End of the World, where he documents the lives of researchers living in Antarctica. Overall, it is clear that Herzog is tough and is also generally drawn to extreme environments and the human struggle. But for all the things he’s seen and filmed, there’s still something that makes the fearless Herzog feel woozy. It’s the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc, and for some reason, it rattles him like nothing else.

Werner Herzog’s Fascination With the Gritty Truth of ’The Passion of Joan of Arc’

As it’s already been established, Herzog is pretty much known for being an extreme force to be reckoned with. So, it’s wild to think that The Passion of Joan of Arc could make him faint. Packed with emotional and psychologically gruesome scenes, it’s one scene in particular that gets to him. The moment Joan’s elbow is cut and the blood gushes out repeatedly grips him in a way he can only express by passing out. As he revealed in an interview with Filmmaker, “I do not cry in movies, I laugh in movies. But I do faint. I keep fainting in Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc, the wonderful great silent film. There’s a moment where they cut the elbow vein of Joan and blood is spurting out, and that’s when I faint.”

Sure, he’s come face to face with and filmed plenty of raw, gritty life hardships in his day; however, it’s clear why The Passion of Joan of Arc hits on a different level. The silent movie itself was directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer, and rather than exploring the ins and outs of the titular martyr’s life, it hones in, particularly, on her trial and execution. It leans into each scene with a brutal honesty that’s borderline too intense to watch. The Passion of Joan of Arc isn’t your run-of-the-mill linear narrative as it doesn’t just portray Joan’s tormentors as over-the-top villains. The main focus here is the gruelingly slow and methodical way the judges attempt to break her spirit, even when they know she’s not guilty. As the suffering continues, the audience is drawn deeper into the nightmare that is her extremely tangible pain. At the end of the day, this doesn’t sensitize the viewer. If anything it takes the intensity to a level that even Herzog, a man who captures real-world struggles in his own films, finds overwhelming.

The Performance That Made ‘The Passion of Joan of Arc’ an Unforgettable Classic

It’s not hard to see why The Passion of Joan of Arc is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. From its premise to the cinematography, the production offers a masterclass in film-making and, dare we say, storytelling as a whole. Perhaps the crowning element here is the compelling performance by Renée Jeanne Falconetti (often credited as Maria Falconetti), the actress who stepped into the shoes of Joan of Arc. The film may be completely silent, but it’s not difficult to feel the character struggling as she faces incredible odds. Even more, Falconetti makes the struggle feel personal and tangible.

They say an actor can practically make or break a role; in this case, Dreyer made the right pick as he recognized Falconetti’s talent from the start. In his own words, she embodied a “martyr’s reincarnation.” This perfect casting set the stage for a gripping tale based on the actual transcripts of Joan of Arc’s trials. The realism that Falconetti brought to the table was as much acting as it was… well, real. A “fun” piece of trivia from The Passion of Joan of Arc trivia is that the film was shot in sequence, and Falconetti was genuinely worried about cutting her hair for the final scenes. That sentiment poured into her onscreen performance and added that extra layer of authenticity.

While some of the biggest names of the silent film era include the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Theda Bara, and Buster Keaton, Falconetti’s performance delivered a depth that earned her a place among those greats. She conveyed a wealth of information on screen without muttering a word, then never acted in another movie again. Perhaps that adds to the allure of her performance, which was both mesmerizing and disconcerting.

