Werner Herzog to Direct Outer Space Documentary ‘Fireball’ for Apple

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer are teaming up once again to direct the feature documentary Fireball for Apple TV+, the streamer announced Friday.

Per Apple, Fireball aims to take viewers on an extraordinary journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.

Hailing from Spring Films and Werner Herzog Film, Fireball will be produced by André Singer and Lucki Stipetić, and executive produced by Richard Melman. The documentary is being made with the help and support of Sandbox Films.

Herzog and Oppenheimer previously collaborated on the Oscar-nominated documentary Encounters at the End of the World and the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary Into the Inferno.

Fireball joins Apple’s award-winning slate of original documentaries, which include The Elephant Queen and Visible: Out on Television, as well as Spike Jonze‘s Beastie Boys Story and the upcoming Sundance winner Boys State.

Herzog is perhaps best known for his acclaimed features Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Nosferatu the Vampyre and Fitzcarraldo, as well as his more recent star-driven films such as Rescue Dawn with Christian Bale and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans with Nicolas Cage. Herzog also directed the documentaries Cave of Forgotten Dreams and Into the Abyss, but my favorite Herzog movie and the one I’ll always remember him for is the unforgettable 2005 documentary Grizzly Man, which chronicled the life and death of grizzly bear enthusiast Timothy Treadwell.

Herzog has also proven to be a memorable actor thanks to his heavy accent and unique pattern of speech, which have served him well as the villain in Jack Reacher and in the recurring role of The Client in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. To learn how Herzog reacted when he first saw Baby Yoda, click here.