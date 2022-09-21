Acclaimed director Werner Herzog was at the Toronto International Film Festival for his latest film, the documentary Theatre of Thought, and he sat down for an interview with Collider about the creative process that goes into all of his films. His latest is an exploration of the human mind and the latest research of the mysteries surrounding the absurdly powerful organ. In the film, he also shows advancements in neural technology and both the benefits and the terrifying potential future that come with tinkering with the brain.

Herzog's catalog of films spans an unfathomable range of topics, from narrative features like Nosferatu the Vampyre and Aguirre: The Wrath of God to more experimental works like The Wild Blue Yonder and documentaries like Grizzly Man and Into the Inferno. One thing the filmmaker emphasized, however, is that he always has an interest in his subjects. Speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Herzog showed that Theatre of Thought and the rest of his films were far from just some passing fancy given his deep dedication to finding out more. He said of the film and his fascination with his topics:

Whatever I’ve done in my life, feature films included, came with an incredible vehemence from me. There was something dormant. Yes, I was always fascinated about the mysteries of what is going on in our brain. How do we change our memories, how they are unreliable, we shape our own memories. Much of what we are doing is performative. We live in certain fictions. When you are a best man in a wedding, your behavior, your role, and your performance is different than if, let’s say, you’re serving in the army or you’re speaking to your own children. You speak with a different voice, you speak as in the role of a father. So there’s a lot of mysterious things that are so evident and going on, and yet there are crazy other things where we’re talking ourselves into something that never happened. Maybe part of us lives in illusions.

To get an idea of the brain and how it works, Herzog's latest documentary doubles as a road trip film where visits various high-profile scientists to learn more. Accompanying him this time around is Rafael Yuste, his scientific expert who helped arrange many of the meetings featured in the film. Herzog also produced the film with Ariel Leon Isacovitch. With the film confronting yet another new topic for Herzog, thanks in large part to Yuste, the filmmaker also addressed the variety in his catalog and the things that tie them together.

I think it's diverse, yes, but there's very, very clear common denominators. You can immediately tell this is a film by me even if you haven't seen the credits. 60 seconds into it, you would know it must be from me because I think there is a common worldview, there's a sense of awe, there's a sense of excitement, there's a deeper vision in it. So many things that all coalesce and all come together and all of a sudden you have a film, and they normally come out of nowhere and this film didn't come out of nowhere.

Theater of Thought currently has no release date. You can watch out full interview with Herzog below.