When thinking of modern horror auteurs, there is nobody closer to the top of the list than Robert Eggers — but even he thinks his next movie will push boundaries. Eggers, fresh off his acclaimed adaptation of Nosferatu, is set to direct Werwulf as his next film for Focus Features, and he recently said that the script, which he wrote, is his most frightening work yet. Plot details remain thin, but one can only imagine what this will mean for the film.

"It's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's also the darkest thing I've ever written. By far," Eggers said of his film at a recent panel. Eggers co-wrote the script for Werwulf with Sjón, who also co-wrote the screenplay for Eggers' 2022 Viking epic saga The Northman. Plot details on Werwulf are thin — except for what Eggers has revealed — but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be set in 13th century England, an unsurprising fact given Eggers' affinity for historical projects. The film's dialogue will reportedly also be in Old English, similar to his debut film, 2015's The Witch.

Eggers has long had an affinity for the occult, as evidenced by his body of work; Nosferatu, based on the 1922 film and Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, was a passion project of Eggers' for years before it finally came to life with Bill Skarsgård in the title role. Casting for Werwulf hasn't been announced, but Eggers often works with the same actors in several films; Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson have all had roles in multiple Eggers projects.

