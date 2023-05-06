A curious pattern has emerged in the field of so-called “AI art” (that is, art generated by a program such as Midjourney rather than by the hand of a creator). When someone wants to show off the ability of AI art to imitate a certain style and use it for other applications, the example they use is always Wes Anderson. Wes Anderson Avengers, shared by none other than the Russo brothers themselves, features characters like Star-Lord and Iron Man looking deadpan in retro wood-paneled hallways; Wes Anderson Star Wars shows the usual Anderson ensemble staring directly into the camera in various manicured spaceships; Wes Anderson Succession puts Kendall Roy in a hilariously out-of-character salmon-colored suit. (Of course, maybe the AI doesn't understand that Wes Anderson already made his own version of Succession — it’s called The Royal Tenenbaums!)

On paper, it’s easy to see why Anderson has become such a favorite of “AI artists.” He’s one of the few modern auteurs even non-cinephiles know by name, and he has an extremely distinct visual style that can be gleaned from a single still image. Both the “artist” and the viewer probably have a preconceived notion of what Star Wars would look like directed by Wes Anderson in a way they wouldn’t for, say, Todd Field, and whatever Midjourney spits out will likely be close enough to get the idea across. If it were just a neat little gadget to play around with, that would be alright; unfortunately, some are trying to position “AI art” as the future, and to use Wes Anderson for that purpose is a terrible joke.

AI May Become an Existential Threat to Creatives

In his video essays on NFTs and the Metaverse, documentarian Dan Olson highlights the gulf between the techno-utopian promises of Web 3.0 advocates and the ugly, barely functional reality of its current state. However, he takes pains to point out that, even if it worked perfectly, the end result would be a hyper-capitalist nightmare: a world where everything is commodified and decisions are made by an oligarchy of virtual landowners. AI, at first glance, appears to be the latest iteration of this tech-bro hype cycle: after so much rhapsodizing on AI art’s transformative power, it’s easy to be underwhelmed by the preponderance of vaguely psychedelic landscapes and airbrushed anime girls with janky hands. But unlike NFTs and the Metaverse, an AI-filled future is absolutely possible — and absolutely horrible.

AI is gradually improving, but the day may never come when a computer can create works of art to rival Shakespeare or Kurosawa. Even if it reaches a state where, as Joe Russo predicted, a person can ask an AI program to make a rom-com starring themselves and Marilyn Monroe, it’s a tougher ask to make it produce a good rom-com. What’s significantly more likely is that AI reaches a state where it can reliably deliver derivative, barely-competent hackwork that can satisfy audiences with low enough standards, therefore encouraging entertainment CEOs to destroy another industry, so they can buy their third yacht. The result would be a cultural landscape of dead-eyed copies, an endlessly belching exhaust pipe pumping fumes into our collective lungs.

It would be unpleasant to see anyone’s style bandied about in such a manner, but to use Wes Anderson’s, in particular, is downright perverse. Too often, Anderson’s aesthetic is regarded as a collection of affectations: symmetrical compositions, pastel color schemes, mannered dialogue, that one font he likes to use, and so on. It reduces the work of a great filmmaker to a glorified mood board, suggesting that all he has to offer is frivolous eye candy — which simply isn’t true. Put aside the Family Guy parodies, TikTok tributes, and “Accidentally Wes Anderson” Instagram accounts, and what remains is a master craftsman, every bit as devoted as that meticulous pastry maker in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Wes Anderson Is Much More Than An Aesthetic

Anderson’s filmography is shaped by very specific, very personal preoccupations. He takes inspiration from the films of Stanley Kubrick and Jacques Tati; he is drawn to old-fashioned forms of media and art, like print magazines and tableaux vivant; he relishes screwball capers, creative dissatisfaction, coming-of-age stories, Jacques Cousteau, the works of J.D. Salinger and Roald Dahl. His art direction is detailed to the point of obsession, with quick cutaway shots that are more carefully staged and composed than some entire movies. It requires a staggering amount of effort, which Anderson has sustained over the course of a twenty-five-year career. Some may find it cloying, but “cloying” suggests an eagerness to please; Anderson’s style works because it feels as though he’s only trying to please himself.

It also works because it delivers moments of painful, exquisite poignance. There is nothing frivolous or twee about the ending of Grand Budapest, where the charming, mannered old world is ground to dust beneath the heel of a jackboot; the same goes for The French Dispatch, when the playful flourishes give way to the death of youthful idealism and bittersweet reflections on the loneliness of an expat’s life. The characters may not act in completely naturalistic ways, but they’re not mannequins populating a display case: Ralph Fiennes’ fastidious concierge in Grand Budapest is a beautiful portrayal of dignity in the face of tyranny, and in The Royal Tenenbaums, Ben Stiller packs a lifetime of sorrow into his delivery of “it’s been a rough year, Dad.” The pristine art direction of Anderson’s films works in perfect tandem with their emotional core, the former drawing us into his worlds and the latter making us care. Nothing he does is accidental.

“AI art,” by contrast, can only be accidental. “AI” is a canny bit of branding around what is, essentially, a sophisticated algorithm. The AI that made the Wes Anderson Star Wars trailer was taught that Wes Anderson is associated with symmetrical compositions and pastel color schemes, but it can’t be taught why that’s the case, or what purpose they might serve. That would entail making subjective creative decisions, which an algorithm cannot do. The result is a grotesque slurry of hideous art design, shallow parody, and characters who do nothing but blankly stare in a clumsy approximation of Anderson’s deadpan. It’s mush, and no matter how refined AI might get in the future, that’s all it will ever be: a human being’s passion and vision, turned into meaningless grist for the digital mill.