Wes Anderson is perhaps the most distinctive filmmaker of our time. His work is most easily recognizable, and it’s difficult to mistake for anyone else’s. But no matter how auteur a filmmaker is, everybody has to get inspired somewhere. Even the greats have their heroes. Anderson has a habit of weaving together a number of contrasting influences and fitting them together into a harmonious symmetry to concoct an entirely new flavor of film. Haters say he’s only flexing his encyclopedic knowledge of movies, and fans are just happy to spot all the references. At any rate, Anderson has been vocal about his influences, and in all the discussions pertaining the topic, he often places the legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa in a deified spot. Plenty of Anderson’s movies have subtly and sometimes overtly provided a hat tip to the master filmmaker’s work but none have done it as extensively as the 2012 stop-motion picture Isle of Dogs, which has Kurosawa sewn into its very fabric.

Isle of Dogs (which sounds like “I love dogs.”) features a futuristic Japan where humanity’s canine companions have been struck with an epidemic. The villainous mayor of the town, Kobayashi (Kunichi Nomura), belongs to a cat-loving family and uses this opportunity to monger fear and exile all dogs into the Trash Island. But not everyone has forgotten their best friend. So, 12-year-old Atari (Koyu Rankin) flies himself to the island to try and rescue his dog Spots (Liev Schreiber). Along the way, he befriends the dogs stranded on the island and grows sure that they all deserve to be saved. And to achieve this Herculean feat, he looks to Kurosawa for inspiration.

'Isle of Dogs' Borrows Heavily From Kurosawa’s Philosophy

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

The worlds created by Anderson always have artificial aesthetics to them, leaning heavily on the fantastical side rather than naturalistic. And yet, it's undeniable that the emotions evoked from his work are nothing but organic and realistic, a universal child-like sense of curiosity and longing for peace and love. Kurosawa's works in comparison come off as much darker, but at their core, the films are exploring similar themes, just in a different fashion. Kurosawa once said that all his films are united by an attempt to answer one question, "why can't people be happier together?" One can sense an unguarded, naive optimism dripping from the question, something a child unacquainted with the evils of the world might ask. It’s also a question one can easily imagine Atari, the protagonist of Isle of Dogs asking. And in a way, he does pose it. During the climax of the movie, Atari presents a beautiful haiku to the people of Japan to remind them of their own lost innocence.

"Whatever happened

To man's best friend?

Falling spring blossom."

It’s a powerful moment in the movie, and the haiku is accompanied by its visual representation, a barren, uninhabitable landscape at the wake of what’s become of humanity. In other words, Anderson asks, “Why can’t people be happier together with dogs?”

'Isle of Dogs' Sticks to Kurosawa's Main Themes

At their core, Kurosawa’s works are laced with profound themes of loyalty, honor, master-disciple relationship, cycles of violence and heroes risen from the masses. And Isle of Dog is a movie that has stuffed itself with these themes. The undying loyalty of dogs to humans and their code of honor to protect them, Spots and later Chief in particular, parallel the significance of honor in and the warrior-master relationship as show in Kurosawa's samurai movies. With a backstory taking us back a thousand years, Isle of Dog shows us how the memory of initial war between dog lovers and cat lovers and its loss remained a repressed source of resentment which eventually led to the exile of all dogs. Violence begets violence, a recurring motif in Kurosawa's work. Similar to most Kurosawa films, Isle of Dog’s hero is one of the masses, young Atari, an orphan who rises to the occasion to rescue the dogs and change people’s hearts through his emotional haiku.

Even on a micro level, the themes of Kurosawa are evident. His post-war cop drama Stray Dogs doesn't feature actual dogs but works as a metaphor to depict a feeling of placelessness heralded by World War II. It follows a police officer whose duty gun gets stolen by a thief, and now he must venture into the criminal underbelly of Tokyo to retrieve his gun and reputation. In his journey, he meets the strays of his own world, the poor, the orphans, and the veterans abandoned by society, foraging for whatever ruins of war they can scavenge. Isle of Dogs takes this very metaphor and brings it to a literal reality with a world of discarded dogs penetrated by a young protagonist who’s there to find something, and perchance witnesses the awful condition of the exiled.

'Isle Of Dogs' Is A Nod To Kurosawa’s Sounds And Visuals

Kurosawa has produced some of the most visually striking movies. His wide panoramic shots have a timeless quality of masterful painting to them and his creative color coding choices in movies like Ran ascribe a sense of order to his world. This works excellently in favor of Anderson who is no stranger to painting-like cinematography and creative color palettes. The scenes from the bustling city of Megasaki are bright and lively whereas the shots in the Trash island where the dogs reside are dull and dreary, often portraying the characters in front of an endless white background. The way Anderson's characters are framed within the environment, often dwarfed by the landscape, echoes Kurosawa’s wide shots.

In one liberal sampling of Kurosawa’s work, Anderson creates a shot-by-shot replication of a Seven Samurai scene. In Isle of Dogs, after a bag of trash parachutes down to the island, two opposing gangs of dogs realize they will have to contend with one another for the prize. But before the actual fight, they have to go through a dramatic face-off. The camera first gives us zoomed-in shots of all their faces, before transitioning to a wide shot to show the two parties moving towards one another. The harmonious alteration of wide shots and zoom-ins parallels the grand showdown scene from Seven Samurais. In another act of homage, the theme soundtrack of Seven Samurais accompanies the montage of Atari fixing his plane to leave the island.

Isle of Dog’s primary setting, the Trash Island also draws heavily from Kurosawa’s Dodes'ka-den, which is set in a shantytown built atop a garbage disposal site. The dumb site acts as a backdrop to the story of its inhabitants destitute, but the color choices made by Kurosawa ascribe an almost sci-fi, futuristic feel to it. Isle of Dogs is also set in a garbage disposal site and one doesn’t need to look too far to spot the choices that were clearly informed by Dodes'ka-den. The square-faced antagonist of Isles of Dogs, Mayor Kobayashi, and his overall look is a call back to King Gondo (Toshiro Mifune) from High and Low, a corporate crime thriller. King Gondo is a rich, square-faced, suited, and booted owner of a shoe company and easily passes off as a distant relative to Kobayashi.